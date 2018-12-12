﻿
All Star Musicals host John Barrowman owns 2 fabulous California homes: see photos




john-barrowman
Fresh from the I’m a Celebrity jungle, John Barrowman is back on our screens as the host of All Star Musicals! We're sure that the Torchwood star is glad to be back in the world of showbiz, lights and glitter, far away from the jungle's creepy crawlies. In fact, the star has two absolutely beautiful properties to go home to after a night on the stage. He can retreat to either of his amazing mansions in West Hollywood and Palm Springs with his husband Scott Gill – and they are as luxurious as you would expect, with their own swimming pools and an amazing art collection.

John’s living room has sleek leather sofas and a glass coffee table facing a wall-mounted television above the fireplace. The room has a neutral colour scheme with shades of cream, grey and brown, with a large piece of Dior artwork adding extra character.

John-Barrowman-living-room
Photo: © Instagram
Scroll down to see more of the reality star's gorgeous house...

John-Barrowman-Palm-Springs-living-room
Photo: © Instagram
A lounge at the actor’s Palm Springs home has a darker grey sofa, cream carpets and an integrated media unit to display his music and DVD collection.

John-Barrowman-Palm-Springs-house-kitchen
Photo: © Instagram
The kitchen at John’s Palm Springs home is spacious and stylish, with a large white island unit, brown cabinets and patterned wall tiles. The room has integrated appliances with fresh flowers and herbs on display. Scroll through the gallery to see more of John’s homes…

John-Barrowman-Palm-Springs-bedroom
Photo: © Instagram
Inside one of John’s Palm Springs bedrooms there is a double bed – which appears to have been commandeered by his pet dogs – and a separate seating area with a comfy cream sofa and television. The actor has topped his wooden dressing table with ornaments and a pair of matching green ornaments and plants.

John-Barrowman-house-artwork
Photo: © Instagram
The 51-year-old is a big fan of art and has several pieces on display around his Palm Springs home, with a leather bench placed underneath in his hallway.

John-Barrowman-house-garden
Photo: © Instagram
John has a swimming pool in his garden complete with an adjoining hot tub and surrounded by sun loungers, where the actor, his husband and their friends and family can relax and enjoy the Californian weather.

John-Barrowman-house-pool
Photo: © Instagram
Where better to celebrate 4th July than at this amazing pool and hot tub? John shared a photo as he posed next to his swimming pool in the summer, making his fans green with envy.

John-Barrowman-house-kitchen
Photo: © Instagram
John appears to be a big lover of Dior, and has two pieces of artwork from the fashion brand in his homes. Other decorative touches include a round wooden-framed mirror and dog ornaments on his fireplace.

John-Barrowman-house-lounge-West-Hollywood
Photo: © Instagram
The actor favours a neutral colour scheme in his West Hollywood home, with white walls and wooden flooring. This property appears to have an open plan layout with a combined lounge and kitchen, with a staircase leading to the first floor.

John-Barrowman-Palm-Springs-house-dalek
Photo: © Instagram
John has paid homage to his time on Doctor Who by having a Dalek on display in his home in Palm Springs. “A Dalek, Captain Jack , and a TARDIS in Palm Springs,” he captioned this snap.

