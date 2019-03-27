﻿
6 Photos | Homes

Inside Prince William and Kate Middleton's home at Kensington Palace

The couple live in Apartment 1A at Kensington Palace

...
Inside Prince William and Kate Middleton's home at Kensington Palace
You're reading

Inside Prince William and Kate Middleton's home at Kensington Palace

1/6
Next

Inside I'm a Celebrity and Bake Off star Georgia 'Toff' Toffolo's house
Prince William Kate Kensington Palace
Photo: © Getty Images
1/6

It has been almost two years since the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge permanently relocated to their home in central London, after spending the early years of their eldest children Prince George and Princess Charlotte's lives at their country retreat, Anmer Hall. And while their life in the city is sure to be busier than their time in Norfolk, they have a beautiful base to raise their three children, following the birth of Prince Louis in April 2018.

The couple live in Apartment 1A at Kensington Palace, which they spent months renovating before moving in. The 20-room, four-storey apartment previously belonged to Princess Margaret, and is said to boast facilities including five reception rooms, three main bedrooms, dressing rooms, a night and day nursery, and staff quarters. Take a look through the gallery to see inside the royal residence…

Prince William Kate Kensington Palace drawing room
Photo: © Getty Images
2/6

The Duke and Duchess shared a glimpse inside their London residence when they hosted Michelle and Barack Obama in 2016. Prince William and Kate hosted the former US president in the drawing room of their home, which has a sophisticated cream colour scheme, with gold accents and pretty floral prints.

GALLERY: When royals invite us into their homes

Prince William Kate Kensington Palace drawing room
Photo: © Getty Images
3/6

Prince William and Kate have plush cream sofas in the living room, and have added splashes of colour with floral print cushions and beautiful floral displays on their tables. The couple have placed matching lamps on a table behind the sofa, while framed photos add a personal touch to the room.

Prince William Kate Kensington Palace drawing room
Photo: © Getty Images
4/6

The drawing room is spacious enough to welcome several guests, with two matching sofas, an ottoman table and an array of armchairs for visitors. Beautiful ornaments and candles are on display, while traditional artwork hangs in ornate gold frames on the walls.

MORE: 9 home styling tips we can learn from Kate and Meghan

Prince William Kate rocking horse
Photo: © Getty Images
5/6

Giving a rare insight into their family life, Prince William and Kate also showed the wooden rocking horse that had been bought for their firstborn Prince George by the former US President. Two window seats look out into the grounds of Kensington Palace, while floor-length curtains hang at each one.

Prince William Kate Kensington Palace office
Photo: © Getty Images
6/6

The Duchess of Cambridge converted one of the rooms at Kensington Palace into a temporary newsroom for the day when she worked as a guest editor for Huffington Post. The room had a similar cream colour scheme with dark wooden furniture, several table lamps scattered around, and artwork hanging on the walls.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...