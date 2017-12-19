Take a look inside Jamie and Jools Oliver's London family home

With an estimated net worth of £240million, it’s no wonder Jamie Oliver has been able to invest in a beautiful home for himself, wife Jools, and their five children. The couple own a mansion in Hampstead, London that is worth an estimated £8.9million, and splashed out a further £6million on a 16th century mansion in the picturesque village of Finchingfield, Essex, in January.
While we are yet to see their country pile, which boast a 70-acre estate with a six-bed farmhouse, three-bed lodge and converted stables, Jools and Jamie have shared a number of photos from their main London residence on Instagram. The property has several stylish and quirky touches, showing Jools and Jamie’s eye for interiors, with lots of room for their youngest children Petal, Buddy Bear, and River Rocket to play. Scroll through the gallery to see more of their home…