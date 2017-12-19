﻿
14 Photos | Homes

Take a look inside Jamie and Jools Oliver's London family home

The couple have also bought a country home in Essex

...
With an estimated net worth of £240million, it’s no wonder Jamie Oliver has been able to invest in a beautiful home for himself, wife Jools, and their five children. The couple own a mansion in Hampstead, London that is worth an estimated £8.9million, and splashed out a further £6million on a 16th century mansion in the picturesque village of Finchingfield, Essex, in January.

While we are yet to see their country pile, which boast a 70-acre estate with a six-bed farmhouse, three-bed lodge and converted stables, Jools and Jamie have shared a number of photos from their main London residence on Instagram. The property has several stylish and quirky touches, showing Jools and Jamie’s eye for interiors, with lots of room for their youngest children Petal, Buddy Bear, and River Rocket to play. Scroll through the gallery to see more of their home…

What an amazing space for River Rocket to play! Although the playroom has a dark colour scheme, Jools has added pops of colour with a fun rainbow neon light, a colourful rug and a green stool. The toddler’s books are all on display on metal shelving, while his toys can be tidied away into a wooden cabinet once he’s finished.

"I like hanging out here," Jools captioned this photo showing a traditional open fireplace within her home. While the room has a muted grey colour scheme, there are pops of colour from the various children's toys scattered around the fireplace, along with the rainbow rug from Jools' My Little Bird collection.

Jools previously shared a glimpse at one of her favourite corners of her house, where she has an array of family mementos and framed photographs on display, alongside ornaments and a vase of flowers.

There are lots of sentimental touches around the home, including framed family photos, and even the first bottle of perfume Jamie ever bought for Jools when they were teenagers. Jools has also decorated her dressing table with jars of fresh flowers and a burning candle to add to the ambience of the room.

Jools has also shared a photo from the most important room of the house – the kitchen! As you would expect from the celebrity chef, it is well equipped, with various size steel saucepans hanging on the walls, and other essentials stored within a wooden island unit at the centre of the room.

There is also a cream range cooker in the kitchen, along with a sign paying homage to Hampstead, the area they live in. Jools appears to enjoy decorating the home for holidays and special occasions such as Valentine's Day, in this case hanging a heart garland across the room and preparing a treat for "the other 4 loves of my life".

The long wooden dining table has seating for the entire family and their guests, and is topped with fresh flowers. A few framed prints and pieces of art are hung up on the wall behind the table, reminding the children to eat their greens, and "rise & shine".

Jools shared a photo of her seven-year-old son Buddy Bear relaxing on her bed in some cowboy boots, adding the caption: "Schools out, how many times am I going to have to ask them to take their shoes off this holiday xxx." And while Buddy Bear did look extremely cute, Jools' followers were more focused on where her huge grey and gold bed was from, along with noting some of the other design details, such as framed prints that read "Peace" and "Kiss".

Jamie and Jools' son Buddy became the envy of children around the UK when it was revealed he sleeps in a unique treehouse-style bed. The seven-year-old climbs up wooden steps to reach his bunk, which has a light inside and currently has some Christmas decorations hanging on the sides.

Jools shared a peek inside their home office with this photo of Jamie hard at work. A large wooden desk takes pride of place, while a retro print and framed photos line the walls. This room may also serve as a relaxing spot for Jamie at the end of a long day; a cabinet behind the desk can be seen lined with spirits and liqueur.

A piano sits within one of the family rooms on the ground floor, the perfect place for the children to practice their musical skills, and in Buddy's case – learn how to play Mary had a little lamb. This room has traditional wooden flooring with a patterned rug, and floor-length patterned curtains at each of the large windows.

Jools said baby River Rocket's nursery is her "absolute favourite" room in the house. The lucky toddler's room has been filled with toys and colourful furniture, with patterned wallpaper and framed prints lining the walls.

The Olivers pulled out all the stops for their family Christmas hanging colourful decorations from the ceilings and the tree. The piece de resistence was this neon Elvis sign, which attracted many comments of admiration on Instagram.

