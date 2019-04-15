The Widow star Kate Beckinsale shares a tour of her Los Angeles mansion

She’s currently on our screens in the ITV drama The Widow, but when she isn’t busy travelling for work, Kate Beckinsale now calls Los Angeles her home. The British actress owns a beautiful mansion that often features prominently in her Instagram posts, with regular appearances from her daughter Lily Sheen, ex-partner Michael Sheen, and her mum Judy Loe.
Although Lily has relocated to New York for university, it appears the 20-year-old often returns home to visit her famous parents, and spend time back with her home comforts – including Kate’s beloved pet cats. This amusing snap shared by Kate shows herself and her daughter showing off their impressive flexibility in the hallway of their home, using the wooden flooring and white walls to limber up for a day out. Take a look through the gallery to see more of Kate’s home…