The Widow star Kate Beckinsale shares a tour of her Los Angeles mansion

She’s currently on our screens in the ITV drama The Widow, but when she isn’t busy travelling for work, Kate Beckinsale now calls Los Angeles her home. The British actress owns a beautiful mansion that often features prominently in her Instagram posts, with regular appearances from her daughter Lily Sheen, ex-partner Michael Sheen, and her mum Judy Loe.

Although Lily has relocated to New York for university, it appears the 20-year-old often returns home to visit her famous parents, and spend time back with her home comforts – including Kate’s beloved pet cats. This amusing snap shared by Kate shows herself and her daughter showing off their impressive flexibility in the hallway of their home, using the wooden flooring and white walls to limber up for a day out. Take a look through the gallery to see more of Kate’s home…

Kate hosted a World Cup viewing party for her friends and family in summer 2018, with everyone sat on sofas adorned with fluffy throws to watch the match. The Pearl Harbour actress’ living room has taupe walls with a huge black-and-white portrait of Elizabeth Taylor on the wall.

The 45-year-old’s ex-boyfriend Michael Sheen appears to be a regular visitor to her house, to spend family time with their daughter Lily. The former couple are seen here relaxing on the sofa together at Christmas, showing the spacious open plan lounge, which has white sofas and leads directly off the hallway.

Kate has Russell Hobbs appliances in her kitchen, including a baby blue retro-style kitchen that is currently available for £40 at Debenhams and is available as part of a set with a co-ordinating toaster.

The Widow star’s pet cats feature in many of her social media posts, and she even has a portrait of one of the felines in her kitchen. The room has wooden cabinets with marble worktops, and a wooden breakfast bar.

Another of Kate’s cats found a hiding place among her glassware in the kitchen. Displayed on open shelving, the actress has an array of tumblers, wine glasses and champagne flutes.

Kate’s kitchen and dining room appears to be open plan, with a wooden breakfast bar and dining table positioned behind it. A traditional fireplace is positioned at the back of the room, with a television mounted on the wall above.

The mum-of-one did her Christmas wrapping at the breakfast bar, sharing a glimpse at how the dining table had been set up for the festivities, with a white tablecloth and chair covers especially for the occasion.

Kate’s bathroom features a white free-standing bathtub and black and white tiled flooring. A walk-in shower cubicle is positioned to one side, while white tiles cover one half of the walls.

