9 Photos | Homes

Inside The One Show presenter Angela Scanlon's beautiful London home

See where the TV presenter lives with her family

Not only is she set to cover Alex Jones' maternity leave from The One Show, but Angela Scanlon has landed a new series of her own, Your Home Made Perfect. In honour of the Irish TV presenter's new gig, we thought I'd take a peek inside the home she shares with her husband Roy Horgan and their baby daughter Ruby, and her passion for interiors is evident. The property is beautifully styled with colourful touches, stylish accessories, and the most gorgeous bathroom. No wonder Angela says she never wants to get out of the bath!

The 35-year-old is seen here in her living room which has dark grey walls, with colourful wall art and accessories to brighten it up. A quirky rabbit lamp sits on a cabinet, while books and photos are displayed on cubed storage units. Click through the gallery to see more of Angela's home…

The living room has plenty of space for baby Ruby, with her toys scattered across the floor at playtime. Angela has chic navy velvet sofas, with wooden side tables and houseplants scattered around.

Angela's kitchen has a modern white and grey colour scheme, with striking geometric patterned flooring, and wooden worktops.

The TV presenter's kitchen has white subway tiles on part of the walls, and a fun print of a dog on one side.

This dining area is ideal for entertaining, with a long wooden dining table and white Eames chairs. The room has a dark sage green hue and patterned bunting hanging on the wall above the table.

How gorgeous is Angela's bathroom? With marble-effect tiles surrounding the bath, plants and candles scattered around, along with a bath board so Angela can enjoy a cup of tea and some snacks while soaking in the tub, it's the ultimate relaxing setup.

Angela shared another peek inside her bathroom when she was relaxing with a face mask, showing the plants she has in wicker baskets alongside her tub, as well as a Fortnum and Mason basket that she can use for extra storage.

The One Show host's bedroom has a neutral colour scheme, with a patterned rug on the floor and an array of candles, framed photos and ornaments providing the decorative finishing touches.

Angela and her husband have added a grey ottoman bench to the end of their bed, and have wooden dresser units for extra storage and to display more personal mementos.

