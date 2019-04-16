Inside The One Show presenter Angela Scanlon's beautiful London home

Not only is she set to cover Alex Jones' maternity leave from The One Show, but Angela Scanlon has landed a new series of her own, Your Home Made Perfect. In honour of the Irish TV presenter's new gig, we thought I'd take a peek inside the home she shares with her husband Roy Horgan and their baby daughter Ruby, and her passion for interiors is evident. The property is beautifully styled with colourful touches, stylish accessories, and the most gorgeous bathroom. No wonder Angela says she never wants to get out of the bath!
MORE: Take a look inside Alex Jones' beautiful home
The 35-year-old is seen here in her living room which has dark grey walls, with colourful wall art and accessories to brighten it up. A quirky rabbit lamp sits on a cabinet, while books and photos are displayed on cubed storage units. Click through the gallery to see more of Angela's home…