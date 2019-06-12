﻿
12 surprising celebrities with their own homeware line

1-Sam-Faiers-homeware-Studio
Not content with their high profile careers as actors, television presenters and reality stars, these celebs have all added interior designer to their CVs with their own homeware collections. Staying true to their own personal style and injecting some A-list glamour into everything from bedding to kitchenware, they're an easy – and often affordable – way to add some celebrity-approved buys into our homes. Take a look through the gallery to see more…

Sam Faiers

Sam Faiers has collaborated with Studio.co.uk to launch her own collection of bedding, with prices ranging from £35 to £65. From geometric prints to florals, the on-trend duvet covers, cushions and bedspreads wouldn't look out of place in The Mummy Diaries stars' beautiful Hertfordshire home. See the collection at studio.co.uk.

2-Rylan-Luxenoa-homeware
Photo: © Instagram
Rylan Clark-Neal

BBC Radio 2 presenter Rylan has channelled his passion for home fragrances into his Luxenoa collection, sold at QVC. Expect candles, reed diffusers, votive holders and lamps, all with Rylan's signature glamorous aesthetic. Shop the collection at qvcuk.com/luxenoa.

3-Michelle-Keegan-Very-homeware
Michelle Keegan

Fans of Michelle Keegan's style will love her collection at Very, which features everything from bedding to furniture from as little as £15. With pretty shades of pink, grey and metallics, and an array of luxurious fabrics, it's a covetable collection from the Our Girl actress. See the range at very.co.uk.

4-Drew-Barrymore-homeware
Photo: © Instagram
Drew Barrymore

Santa Clarita Diet star Drew Barrymore made her first foray into homeware in March, with the launch of her debut Drew Barrymore Flower Home line. The collection consists of more than 200 items ranging from home accessories such as vases, cushions and framed art, to furniture like beds, chairs, and a blush velvet sofa that looks way more expensive than its $899 (around £690) price tag. Currently the range isn't available in the UK, but is available for customers in the US via Walmart, Jet.com and Hayneedle.com.

5-Caprice-homeware-collection
Caprice

Best recognised as a successful model, Caprice Bourret also has her own homeware line, By Caprice Home, which is sold at Dunelm. "Everyone needs a little glamour in their life," the model says of the collection, which features lots of sequins, sparkle and embellishment.

6-Reese-Witherspoon-Draper-James-home
Photo: © Instagram
Reese Witherspoon

Big Little Lies star Reese Witherspoon's lifestyle brand Draper James launched a collaboration with US retailer Crate & Barrel in 2017, which features affordable pieces that gave a nod to her Southern heritage. Think picnicware, table linens and glasses with kitsch prints and slogans.

7-Emma-Willis-homeware-collection
Emma Willis

The Voice presenter Emma Willis paid homage to her husband Matt and their children with her bedding line, by naming the different designs after some of their favourite holiday destinations and even her wedding venue. The collection is available at Dunelm, and several of the pieces feature in Emma's home.

8-Gwyneth-Paltrow-furniture-line
Gwyneth Paltrow

In September 2018, Gwyneth Paltrow's lifestyle brand Goop launched its first home and furniture collection, in collaboration with Crate & Barrel's sister line CB2. The actress designed pieces to reflect her own home in Los Angeles, as well as her travels and time spent in London.

9-Holly-Willoughby-homeware
Holly Willoughby

Pretty floral prints feature prominently in Holly Willoughby's For The Home collection, which includes a range of bedding starting at a bargain £7.99 with prices rising to £80 for a bedspread. See the collection at Dunelm.

10-Amanda-Holden-Bundleberry
Photo: © Instagram
Amanda Holden

Britain's Got Talent judge Amanda Holden has a passion for interior design, so it's no surprise that she's used her expertise to create a line for QVC. The Bundleberry collection incorporates decorative accessories, furniture and kitchenware, and several of the designs have been spotted in Amanda's home.

11-Catherine-Zeta-Jones-homeware
Photo: © Instagram
Catherine Zeta-Jones

Casa Zeta-Jones is the genius name of Catherine Zeta-Jones' homeware collection, which is sadly yet to launch in the UK. The Chicago actress demonstrates her flair for interior design in the range, which has everything from towels to Christmas decorations.

12-Kylie-minogue-homeware
Kylie Minogue

One of the longest-established celebrity interior collections is Kylie Minogue at Home, which was established in 2008 and sells in department stores including Debenhams and House of Fraser. Much like the other celebrity collections it takes reference from Kylie's personal style, with sequins, metallic colours and a mix of luxe fabrics creating a glamorous interior design.

