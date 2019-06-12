12 surprising celebrities with their own homeware line

You might like...
-
8 tricks to make small living rooms appear bigger
-
28 of the most beautiful celebrity living rooms – from Amanda Holden to Geri Halliwell
-
Mrs Hinch gives a rundown of her homeware buys - and they're cheaper than you think!
Mrs Hinch, the cleaning influencer who has amassed over 2million followers with her cleaning hacks, tips and tricks, and her loveable personality, has...
-
Home influencers reveal the interiors trends you need to know - from maximalism to mixed metals
-
Love Island 2019: The villa photos have been released (and wait until you see the new hideaway!)