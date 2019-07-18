Inside Celebrity Gogglebox star Nick Grimshaw's London home

﻿
...
1-Nick-Grimshaw-house-Celebrity-Gogglebox
Photo: © Channel 4
1/7

Nick Grimshaw and his niece Liv have been amusing viewers on Celebrity Gogglebox throughout the summer, as they share their opinions on the week’s television. And not only do we get an insight into their relationship, but also a look inside Nick’s house in London.

The BBC Radio 1 presenter, who is also set to appear on Shopping with Keith Lemon on Thursday, lives with his two pet dogs in the capital, and has added lots of character and covetable interior design touches to his residence.

The living room where he has been filming the Channel 4 series has a dark colour scheme, with gold framed artwork, a mirror and statement light fitting to brighten it up. The sofa has been topped with an array of cushions, including velvet tiger print designs, while a selection of framed photos are displayed on the mantelpiece in the background. Take a look through the gallery to see more of Nick’s home…

2-Nick-Grimshaw-house-living-room
Photo: © Instagram
2/7

The dogs made themselves comfortable by taking over this cream sofa in the living room. An unusual gold lamp sits alongside it, while patterned cushions add the finishing touches.

3-Nick-Grimshaw-house-kitchen
Photo: © Instagram
3/7

The kitchen is modern with glossy cabinets and marble splashbacks with open shelving to display candles and a selection of artwork.

4-Nick-Grimshaw-house-dining-room
Photo: © Instagram
4/7

Nick’s house is ideal for entertaining, with an open plan kitchen and dining area with a long table. The radio host recently said that filming with his niece made his house "feel like our old family home" as he shared this glimpse at his dining room on Instagram.

5-Nick-Grimshaw-house-armchair
Photo: © Instagram
5/7

Two blue velvet armchairs have been positioned in the corner of the room, but appear to have been commandeered by Nick’s pet dogs. The room has black stone tiled flooring, with a patterned rug at the centre.

6-Nick-Grimshaw-house-kitchen-chairs
Photo: © Instagram
6/7

Nick appears to be a big art lover, and has a number of impressive paintings on display around the house, including this piece in the kitchen/diner. A gold-framed glass coffee table sits in between the armchairs providing a relaxing spot for Nick and his boyfriend Meshach.

7-Nick-Grimshaw-garden
Photo: © Instagram
7/7

The Celebrity Gogglebox star shared a look at his garden with this post, showing his dog enjoying the summer weather on a reclining sun lounger.

