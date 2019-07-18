Inside Celebrity Gogglebox star Nick Grimshaw's London home

Nick Grimshaw and his niece Liv have been amusing viewers on Celebrity Gogglebox throughout the summer, as they share their opinions on the week’s television. And not only do we get an insight into their relationship, but also a look inside Nick’s house in London.
The BBC Radio 1 presenter, who is also set to appear on Shopping with Keith Lemon on Thursday, lives with his two pet dogs in the capital, and has added lots of character and covetable interior design touches to his residence.
The living room where he has been filming the Channel 4 series has a dark colour scheme, with gold framed artwork, a mirror and statement light fitting to brighten it up. The sofa has been topped with an array of cushions, including velvet tiger print designs, while a selection of framed photos are displayed on the mantelpiece in the background. Take a look through the gallery to see more of Nick’s home…