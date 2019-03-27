Take a look inside Prince William and Kate Middleton's home at Kensington Palace

While the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge tend to spend their holidays at the country retreat, Anmer Hall, they spend the majority of the year at their London base within Kensington Palace. Prince William and Kate live in Apartment 1A with their children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – which they spent months renovating before they moved in.
The 20-room, four-storey apartment previously belonged to Princess Margaret, and is said to boast facilities including five reception rooms, three main bedrooms, dressing rooms, a night and day nursery, and staff quarters. Take a look through the gallery to see inside the royal residence…