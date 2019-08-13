﻿
10 Photos | Homes

10 of the most amazing celebrity swimming pools

These celebs have all splashed out on outdoor pools

Amanda Holden's radio co-host Jamie Theakston renovated this beautiful £2.75m home
Photo: © Instagram
No lavish celebrity home is complete without a swimming pool, and while we don't quite have the same sunny climate as our friends across the pond, that hasn't stopped British stars including Kelly Brook and Piers Morgan from building outdoor pools in their gardens too. Take a look through the gallery to see more epic celebrity swimming pools…

Kourtney Kardashian

The pool area at Kourtney Kardashian's California home is beautiful and located at the end of her garden, with plenty of space for her children to play. Sun loungers are positioned along one side, while the lawn on the other was the perfect spot for Penelope's birthday party.

Robbie-Williams-Malibu-house-swimming-pool
Photo: © Splash
Robbie Williams and Ayda Field

Sea views from the front of the house and a swimming pool at the back, it doesn't get much better than Robbie Williams and Ayda Field's holiday home in Malibu! The couple bought the property in summer 2018, and we're sure they've had lots of fun in the pool with their children Teddy, Charlie and Coco.

Kelly-Brook-outdoor-swimming-pool
Photo: © Instagram
Kelly Brook

This swimming pool is one of many enviable features in the garden at Kelly Brook's home in Kent. There is also a gin garden and a walled rose garden, which would be ideal for entertaining friends and family during the summer!

Piers-Morgan-swimming-pool
Photo: © Instagram
Piers Morgan

Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan can make the most of the British summertime at his country retreat in this outdoor swimming pool, which has a terrace with a dining table and parasol for poolside dining, too.

Gwyneth-Paltrow-house-swimming-pool
Photo: © Instagram
Gwyneth Paltrow

There is an outdoor swimming pool at Gwyneth's family home, complete with a water slide that is sure to be a hit with her children Apple and Moses. The pool is lined with sun loungers and seats, and is an ideal spot for summer parties.

John-Barrowman-swimming-pool
Photo: © Instagram
John Barrowman

I'm a Celebrity contestant John Barrowman has a huge swimming pool at his house in California, which boasts a separate hot tub and terrace lined with sun loungers for guests.

Kris-Jenner-Palm-Springs-house
Kris Jenner

Kris Jenner's holiday home in Palm Springs has proved popular with the reality TV star and her daughters – and we can see why! This outdoor pool has beautiful views across the desert, and has a huge terrace with more than enough space for the Kardashian-Jenners to all stay.

Photo courtesy of hayu

Tess-Daly-swimming-pool
Photo: © Instagram
Tess Daly

Lucky Tess Daly and her husband Vernon Kay have a pool in the garden of their Oxfordshire home surrounded by a wooden decking area. "I'm comin' for ya… Happy HEATWAVE!" Tess captioned this photo, showing her inflatable flamingo in the pool.

Reese-Witherspoon-house-swimming-pool
Reese Witherspoon

Legally Blonde actress Reese Witherspoon has an amazing garden at her home in Pacific Palisades, California, complete with an outdoor swimming pool surrounded by pristine lawns and hedges to provide extra privacy.

Zoella-swimming-pool
Photo: © Instagram
Zoella

She may not have a permanent swimming pool, but Zoe Sugg has the next best thing at the Brighton mansion she shares with Alfie Deyes – a huge above ground pool that has been constructed on the lawn.

