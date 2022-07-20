Stacey Solomon's swimming pool becomes 'village lido' as kids' schools close The Loose Women star had the best way to cool down as temperatures hit record highs

Stacey Solomon was the envy of fans when she revealed she was spending the day at her family swimming pool on Tuesday, as temperatures reached record highs in the UK.

But the Loose Women star didn't keep the facility to herself, as she revealed she had opened it up as the "village lido" for her sons and their friends because their schools had been forced to close due to the heat.

Sharing a photo as she sat and enjoyed a drink in the shade while the children played, Stacey wrote: "All the boys' schools got cancelled this morning because of the heat. So we welcomed all of the kids to Pickle Cottage pool. It's been a crazzzzy day in what has turned into the village lido. I hope you're all OK in this heat."

Stacey also revealed that her fiancé Joe Swash had taken on the role of lifeguard during the day, which saw them all enjoying the pool until after 9pm, when she admitted she couldn't wait to get her jet wash out and clean it all again.

Stacey Solomon said her home had become the 'village lido' on Tuesday

"I've got nothing done today but the kids have had the best day. And honestly it's been far too hot to function. Some of them are still going strong singing Christmas songs on the hottest day on record," the mum-of-four captioned a clip of her baby daughter Rose taking a dip in the shallow water.

Stacey unveiled her swimming pool after extensive renovations in June, and said she couldn't have been happier with the finished result. Its clever design features a large circular pool within a rectangle shape that's covered with grey tiles and shallow water around the edges, so it doubles as a refreshing seating area.

The family unveiled their pool renovation in June

However, she admitted she felt like an "imposter" having the luxury of an outdoor swimming pool at her home, and told fans: "But I am always conscious sharing it. I often feel like this should have never been ours. Like I'm a true imposter. And I'm so aware of how lucky we are to have been able to bring this pool back to life again."

