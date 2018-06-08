Take a peek inside Rio Ferdinand and Kate Wright's family home

Kate Wright and Rio Ferdinand often share insights into family life on Instagram, as they show off their impressive couple's workouts and spend time with Rio's children Lorenz, Tate, and Tia. Their social media profiles often give an access-all-areas look inside the lavish house they have shared since 2017, which boasts a fully-equipped gym, large garden and even its own swimming pool.
The couple, who started dating in 2016, have lived together for over two years. Kate appears to have put her own stamp on the property and added stylish touches like Jo Malone candles, fresh flowers, and family photos. Take a look through the gallery to see more of the couple's home…