See inside Frank and Christine Lampard's amazing £10million London home

It is an exciting time for Frank Lampard, as not only as he recently started his dream job as Head Coach of Chelsea FC, but it also means he is able to spend more time at home with his wife Christine Lampard. The retired footballer lives in London with Christine and their daughter Patricia, one, as well as daughters Luna and Isla from his former relationship with Elen Rivas.
The couple share a house worth a reported £10million, which has a spacious open plan living area and a garden where they appear to enjoy spending time together and having barbecues during the summer. Occasional photos posted by Frank and Christine show off their contemporary décor and beautiful kitchen. Take a look through the gallery to see more of the couple's stunning home…