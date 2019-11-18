﻿
I'm a Celebrity's Caitlyn Jenner shares a look inside her lavish Malibu home

The 70-year-old's house was almost destroyed by the California wildfires in 2018

Caitlyn Jenner is becoming accustomed to life in the jungle after joining the I'm a Celebrity 2019 line-up alongside the likes of Ian Wright, James Haskell and Kate Garraway. The camp will be a far cry from the lavish house she owns in Malibu, which boasts beautiful sea views, four bedrooms, and has its own swimming pool.

The 70-year-old shares the residence with Sophia Hutchins, 23, and their two pet dogs. They said they were "very lucky" to have escaped the California wildfires in 2018, after being forced to evacuate their home, which was fortunately unscathed.

Caitlyn transformed her living room into a cosy hideaway for Christmas 2018, with a large Christmas tree positioned in the centre of the room in front of the windows. Fluffy throws, a soft rug and what appears to be the comfiest armchair we've ever seen helped to add to the chic Scandi vibes of the Malibu property.

2/7

Sophia shared another look inside their living room in the summer, which has a soft colour palette of white and cream tones, with a large circular mirror hanging on the wall.

3/7

"I have absolutely no room left in my bed because of these love bugs," Caitlyn captioned a photo from her bedroom, which has a cream sofa opposite the bed, and a flat screen television hanging overhead.

4/7

Caitlyn's home boasts picturesque views of the Malibu canyons and the ocean, and she has taken advantage of the outlook by positioning two sun loungers outside on a terrace.

5/7

Lucky Caitlyn has her own outdoor swimming pool overlooking the ocean, which she has lined with lanterns for an idyllic setting after the sun goes down.

6/7

The property also has a wraparound terrace with an outdoor seating area overlooking the sea where Caitlyn can sit and relax with her pet dogs.

7/7

There is an outdoor dining area too, where Caitlyn hosted a Father's Day dinner with her children in 2018. The former Olympian set the scene by lining the table with vases of white flowers, complementing the neutral colour scheme.

