Loose Women's Linda Robson gives fans a peek inside her family home

Linda Robson delighted viewers and the Loose Women panel alike when she made her return to the ITV show in January following an extended absence. The 61-year-old took time out to recover from a battle with OCD, anxiety and depression, and spend time with her family, including her husband Mark, their children and her grandchildren, who all feature prominently on her social media accounts – offering glimpses into her home in the process.
The Loose Women star shared a peek inside her living room as she got ready for the National Television Awards in January, showing how she has kept the décor simple with white walls and wooden flooring, using her deep blue velvet sofa and patterned cushions to add a splash of colour. Personal mementos are on display throughout Linda's home, with two floating shelves filled with framed photos, ornaments and candles. Keep reading to see more of Linda's house…