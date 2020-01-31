﻿
6 Photos | Homes

Loose Women's Linda Robson gives fans a peek inside her family home

See where the popular Loose Women star lives

...
Loose Women's Linda Robson gives fans a peek inside her family home
You're reading

Loose Women's Linda Robson gives fans a peek inside her family home

1/6
Next

Crown Princess Mary of Denmark offers a glimpse inside her stunning royal palace
1-Linda-Robson-house-living-room
Photo: © Instagram
1/6

Linda Robson delighted viewers and the Loose Women panel alike when she made her return to the ITV show in January following an extended absence. The 61-year-old took time out to recover from a battle with OCD, anxiety and depression, and spend time with her family, including her husband Mark, their children and her grandchildren, who all feature prominently on her social media accounts – offering glimpses into her home in the process.

The Loose Women star shared a peek inside her living room as she got ready for the National Television Awards in January, showing how she has kept the décor simple with white walls and wooden flooring, using her deep blue velvet sofa and patterned cushions to add a splash of colour. Personal mementos are on display throughout Linda's home, with two floating shelves filled with framed photos, ornaments and candles. Keep reading to see more of Linda's house…

2-Linda-Robson-living-room
Photo: © Instagram
2/6

Linda's lounge has a wall-mounted television with a glass media unit below she has also lined with a selection of framed family photos and colourful flowers. She has a sleek wall light that ties in with the white colour scheme.

RELATED: See inside the Loose Women stars' houses

3-Linda-Robson-house-kitchen
Photo: © Instagram
3/6

The kitchen-diner has the same monochrome colour palette, with glossy white cabinets and an American-style double fridge-freezer. She has a wooden dining table with seating for four, and a high chair on hand for when she takes on grandmother duties.

4-Linda-Robson-kitchen
Photo: © Instagram
4/6

Purple splashbacks add a pop of colour to Linda's kitchen, along with accessories such as a red bread bin and colourful cutlery.

MORE: Take a look inside Stacey Solomon's home with Joe Swash

5-Linda-Robson-house-dining-table
Photo: © Instagram
5/6

Behind the dining table there is a ledge that provides extra space for Linda to display some of her favourite photos, a luxury Neom candle, and a framed photo from the Loose Women's Body Stories campaign.

6-Linda-Robson-house-dining-display
Photo: © Instagram
6/6

Linda has added further decorative touches with a candle in a glass cloche, and wooden branches adorned with a selection of heart and star-shaped decorations.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...