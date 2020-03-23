﻿
10 celebrities who have appeared on TV and radio from their homes during coronavirus

Susanna Reid, Amanda Holden and Matt Baker aren't letting COVID-19 stand in the way of work

With millions of people around the globe forced to stay home due to the coronavirus pandemic, television and radio hosts are having to take a creative approach to broadcasting. Programmes including Good Morning Britain, Lorraine and The One Show have already seen presenters and guests appear live from their homes, while Amanda Holden has taken to hosting her Heart FM radio show in her pyjamas in the comfort of her home.

Susanna Reid

Susanna Reid and her family are self-isolating after one of her teenage sons started displaying a symptom of COVID-19, but she has still been making regular appearances on Good Morning Britain from her London home. The news reporter lives in Balham, south London with her two sons, and told hosts Piers Morgan and Charlotte Hawkins that she would miss her work during her time away.

Amanda Holden

Amanda Holden has been hosting her Heart FM radio show from her home, and posed in her pyjamas with her microphone – giving us major interiors envy in the process. One room in Amanda's home has black wallpaper adorned with a gold pineapple print from Barneby Gates.

Matt Baker

The One Show host Matt Baker has been appearing on the series live from his living room due to self-isolating with his family. Matt lives on a farm with his wife Nicola and their two children, and they have a cosy country aesthetic in their home, with animal portraits on the walls and cushions embroidered with bird motifs lining the sofas.

Niall Horan

Niall Horan admitted he has been enjoying spending more time at home in London amid the coronavirus pandemic, as he promoted his new album on Lorraine live from his living room. The One Direction singer has a huge grey corner sofa that will be ideal for entertaining friends and family once he's no longer social distancing, with dark grey walls featuring integrated shelving and a wall-mounted television.

Dr Zoe Williams

This Morning's Dr Zoe Williams has been sharing her first-hand experiences of coronavirus from her home in London, after contracting the virus at work. The GP sat in her open-plan living room and kitchen to speak to Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, with the broadcast offering a rare peek inside her home.

Blake Harrison

The Inbetweeners actor Blake Harrison spoke to Lorraine Kelly live from his home to promote his new TV show, and admitted he had been nervous before going live. The actor sat in a room with a woodland mural wallpaper behind a grey velvet sofa topped with a metallic sequin cushion.

Chris Evans

Rather than broadcast from home, Chris Evans and his Virgin Radio team have been going live from a boat! Their makeshift studio looks cosy and comfy with blankets and colourful cushions to keep the group warm while they work.

Jessica Mulroney

Meghan Markle's best friend Jessica Mulroney has also been making guest appearances on TV live from her home in Toronto, Canada. The stylist was promoting her new series I Do, Redo from her living room, which has a chic grey colour scheme with shelving to display artwork and ornaments, a plush grey sofa and fireplace underneath the television.

Alice Beer

This Morning's Alice Beer created an impressive TV studio at her home in Wiltshire, where she is currently self-isolating after one of her children became ill. Decorating the room to replicate the This Morning studio, Alice put pictures up of the team on the wall, and sat in front of a fake window with a picture of a country scene.

Martin Lewis

"Home working is strange," Martin Lewis wrote on Twitter after appearing on This Morning live from his home. The Money Saving Expert appeared to be in his home office, with shelves full of books and awards on display behind him.

