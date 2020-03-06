Amanda Holden shares her top seven homeware buys from her collection Take interiors inspiration from the Britain’s Got Talent judge

Amanda Holden launched her SS20 homeware collection with QVC earlier this year. The debut drop came back in 2017 and, according to the brand, Amanda’s range has been the fastest selling since.

For spring/summer, the Britain’s Got Talent judge’s designs incorporate both indoor and outdoor furniture, with a playful aesthetic seen in geometric shapes, bold colour blocking and tropical prints – not too dissimilar from the characterful approach Amanda took to designing her own home. In fact, she has already snapped up various buys from her existing homeware ranges for herself, and it looks like she intends on doing the same with this line.

In a recent series of Instagram Stories, Amanda shared her favourite pieces from her new Bundleberry collection and we’re sure she’ll be bringing them home to her husband Chris and their two daughters.

Amanda Holden's QVC homeware line is dubbed the Bundleberry collection

She first pinpointed the geometric rug (£24.48-£79.98), then the faux foliage living wall (£54), of which she says, “If you don’t want to stare at a blank space when you look out of your kitchen window, this faux living wall is a fantastic way to reinvent your outdoor area.” The collection’s pink string rocking chair (£69) and pineapple bistro table (£58.98) also made Amanda's shortlist.

Amanda took to Instagram to reveal her favourite pieces

The next post showed a set of 3 pink storage boxes on wheels (£126), which we’re imagining Amanda might place in her children’s toyroom since she often spends a lot of time and effort organising the space.

Amanda selected a set of pink storage boxes as one of her favourite pieces

The last showed the collection’s pink flamingo planter (£40), which can be kept in or outdoors.

The flamingo planter from Amanda's QVC collection can be kept in or outdoors

Each piece of furniture features the collection’s signature ladybird motif, symbolising love and good fortune for the Holden family, which Amanda says she hopes will bring luck to each and every one of her customers.

Inspired? There’s plenty more to get your hands on, and it’s all available to shop now.

