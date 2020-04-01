Everywhere Kate Middleton has called home: from Anmer Hall to Kensington Palace

The Duchess of Cambridge currently divides her time between her homes at Kensington Palace and Anmer Hall (where the family are currently isolating amid the coronavirus pandemic), but she lived in a number of other beautiful properties prior to becoming a royal. From the student accommodation Kate lived in while she was studying at St Andrew's University – where she first met Prince William – to the picturesque farmhouse the couple rented during their time in Anglesey, see where the mum-of-three has called home in the UK…
Marlborough College:
Both Kate and her younger siblings Pippa and James Middleton attended Marlborough College, a co-ed boarding school in Wiltshire, as teenagers. It currently costs over £36,000 a year to board at the school, where there are six girls' houses and six boys' houses, along with a further five mixed houses.