Inside Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas' beautiful New York mansion

Catherine Zeta-Jones is certainly proud of her family home, and for good reason! The Chicago actress lives in Westchester County, New York, in a £3.64million ($4.5million) property she bought with Michael Douglas in 2019.
The couple made the decision to downsize from their former £16million mansion nearby, but their new home still has lots to offer Catherine, Michael, and their children, Dylan and Carys. The 1930s Georgian-style mansion sits on a private 12-acre estate and has been described as "arguably the best large track of riverfront property available in Westchester". Since moving in 2019, Catherine has wasted no time in putting her own stamp on the home; keep reading to see more, along with a glimpse inside their former house…