Inside Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas' beautiful New York mansion

The couple downsized from their £16million mansion in 2019

Chloe Best
1-Catherine-Zeta-Jones-house-living-room
Photo: © Instagram
Catherine Zeta-Jones is certainly proud of her family home, and for good reason! The Chicago actress lives in Westchester County, New York, in a £3.64million ($4.5million) property she bought with Michael Douglas in 2019.

The couple made the decision to downsize from their former £16million mansion nearby, but their new home still has lots to offer Catherine, Michael, and their children, Dylan and Carys. The 1930s Georgian-style mansion sits on a private 12-acre estate and has been described as "arguably the best large track of riverfront property available in Westchester". Since moving in 2019, Catherine has wasted no time in putting her own stamp on the home; keep reading to see more, along with a glimpse inside their former house…

Catherine-Zeta-Jones-terrace
Photo: © Instagram
Catherine shared a rare look at the terrace of her house in an Instagram post showing her relaxing on the outdoor sofa she and Michael have, which is lined with blue and white striped cushions.

Catherine-Zeta-Jones-bathroom
Photo: © Instagram
The actress' bathroom could easily be mistaken for a luxury spa, with a marble surround bathtub, high ceilings, a fireplace and huge arched mirror on the wall. The perfect spot to unwind.

3-Catherine-Zeta-Jones-Michael-Douglas-living-room-art
Photo: © Instagram
A striking artwork is the focal point in another living room, and hangs on the wall above the sofa, adding a splash of colour to an otherwise grey and muted room.

2-Catherine-Zeta-Jones-house-living-room
Photo: © Instagram
The living room has a sophisticated décor, with everything from the walls to the sofas and curtains selected in tonal cream shades. A fireplace is positioned in between two windows at the end of the room, with a soft cream rug and faux fur throw helping to create a cosy atmosphere.

4-Catherine-Zeta-Jones-new-house-kitchen
Photo: © Instagram
Catherine has given a nod to her Welsh roots in her kitchen, which features Tea, Coffee and Sugar jars labelled in Welsh. She has a marble-topped breakfast bar, with a carved glass vase of cream roses adding a decorative touch.

5-Catherine-Zeta-Jones-new-house-piano
Photo: © Instagram
A piano takes pride of place in one room, which has polished parquet flooring and a painting hanging on the wall behind it.

6-Catherine-Zeta-Jones-son-Dylan-bedroom
Photo: © Instagram
The doting mum quickly set to work on creating stylish and practical bedrooms for her children, including this desk area for her son Dylan where he can focus on his university studies. A glossy wooden desk leans against the wall with a leather chair and portrait of Roger Moore hanging overhead. Catherine neatly styled the desk with a lamp, books and ornaments.

7-Catherine-Zeta-Jones-daughter-Carys-bedroom
Photo: © Instagram
While Dylan’s room has dark furnishings and black-and-white artwork, Carys’ room has been filled with luxurious metallic gold and mirrored pieces. At the centre of the wall is a bamboo shelving unit where the teenager’s ornaments and books, including Miles Redd’s The Big Book of Chic, are on display. There are matching white side tables topped with gold mirrored trays on either side of the shelving, adding to the glamorous aesthetic.

8-Catherine-Zeta-Jones-old-house-favourite-room
Photo: © Instagram
Catherine and Michael's former home

Catherine previously said this was one of her favourite rooms in her former home, featuring a unique draped ceiling and dark wooden flooring.

Carys Douglas bedroom
Photo: © Instagram
Lucky Carys has a grown-up and girly room thanks to her mum, who gave her this mirrored dressing table and cute feather-trimmed lamp.

Dylan Douglas bedroom
Photo: © Instagram
Meanwhile, there’s no mistaking which bedroom belongs to her big brother Dylan, as his name is spelled out in lights above the bed. A window seat has been topped with cushions and accessories, while Union Jack motif cushions give a nod to his British heritage.

Catherine Zeta-Jones house shoe cupboard
Photo: © Instagram
Catherine has the shoe cupboard of dreams! The mum-of-two gave fans a glimpse at her amazing designer footwear collection on Instagram, writing: "A girl can never have too many shoes!"

Catherine Zeta-Jones Michael Douglas garden table
Photo: © Instagram
Michael and Catherine make even an everyday dinner feel like a special occasion with this beautiful al fresco setup, with a chandelier light hanging overhead their perfectly styled dining table.

Catherine Zeta-Jones home
Photo: © Instagram
"When the sun hits a room just right… that's amore," Catherine captioned this photo, which showed light streaming into a dark sitting room. This room is traditionally decorated, with two dark leather sofas, a chandelier, an open fireplace and built-in shelving lined with books, photos and ornaments.

Catherine Zeta-Jones home bathroom
Photo: © Instagram
The bathroom is another of Catherine's favourite rooms in her home. Sharing this photo on Instagram, the actress wrote: "Love this photo. I enjoy it every day in my bathroom. #Afewofmyfavouritethings #StyleByZeta." The bathroom is decorated in a fresh colour scheme with white fitted drawers and cabinets for stashing the actress' beauty products.

Catherine Zeta-Jones guest room
Photo: © Instagram
Another of Catherine and Michael's guest rooms has been decorated in a cream and neutral colour scheme with bright pink flowers and floral print cushions adding a pop of colour to the room. "Guest room. Simply inspired by those beautiful pink flowers," Catherine captioned this photo in February.

Catherine Zeta-Jones home piano
Photo: © Instagram
Fans were taken aback when Catherine shared this photo of her "deco, butterfly winged piano" on social media in January. The unique instrument has pride of place at the centre of a room where dozens of white roses are on display, along with some family photos on a small glass table in the corner.

Catherine Zeta-Jones girl cave
Photo: © Instagram
When Catherine wants to escape from it all she can retreat to her "girl cave". Proudly showing off the room to her Instagram fans, the actress revealed that the room was a converted stable with a ballet bar and mirrors where she can practice her ballet, plus a sewing machine and large sofa.

Catherine Zeta-Jones home flowers
Photo: © Instagram
"Wish you could smell these fragrant blooms," Catherine captioned this photo, which showed a huge bouquet of roses sat at the centre of her dining table. The long wooden table has enough seating for up to 12 people – ideal for when they're entertaining family and friends. Ornate chandeliers hang overhead, while artwork hangs on the dark wooden walls.

Catherine Zeta-Jones hallway
Photo: © Instagram
Catherine gave fans a glimpse inside her hallway, and her unusual art collection in September. "Art. The classic white shirt. Wear one or hang one on the wall," she captioned this photo, which showed a distinctive portrait of a white shirt on the wall. The hallway features shiny marble floor tiling and dark gloss archways that lead through to other rooms.

Catherine Zeta-Jones home dinner table
Photo: © Instagram
The actress ensures her entire home is picture-perfect right down to the details, using vintage plates and floral place settings for a family meal. "Meatloaf and salad on a vintage plate = comfort. #StyleByZeta," she captioned this post, much to the approval of her followers. "My mother always said that presentation makes a good meal great," one commented.

Catherine Zeta-Jones home garden
Photo: © Instagram
How we'd love to be invited for a dinner party at the Zeta-Jones household! Catherine shared this photo of a dining table set up on an outdoor terrace, which is perfectly styled with flowers and a chandelier hanging overhead, and beautiful wisteria plants all around. "Summer brunch," Catherine wrote.

Catherine Zeta-Jones home kitchen
Photo: © Instagram
The kitchen is another highlight of Catherine's home, featuring dark wooden fitted cabinets offset by white tiles and marble worktops, plus an ornate island unit and breakfast bar at the centre. Classic black and white tiled flooring provides the perfect finishing touch. "Calm before the storm. A kitchen at rest," Catherine captioned this photo.

Catherine Zeta-Jones laundry room
Photo: © Instagram
With a laundry room bigger than many people's kitchens, it's no wonder Catherine looks so happy about "Fluff and fold day"! The actress gave a glimpse inside her laundry room in June, and much like the rest of the house, it has been decorated with flowers and striking artwork, along with a double washing machine and tumble dryer.

Catherine Zeta-Jones guest house
Photo: © Instagram
Catherine and Michael's home also has a guest house in its grounds, which was redecorated at the beginning of the summer. And guests are in for a treat; the house has a cosy living area with a sofa and armchairs, plus a large flat screen TV and traditional fireplace – the perfect place to relax.

Catherine Zeta-Jones family room
Photo: © Instagram
Catherine has been redecorating the house room by room, with the family room getting a makeover in May. There's plenty of space for the family to relax and spend time together, with a huge curved sofa lined with colourful cushions, plus a separate dining table and doors that lead out onto the garden.

