﻿
7 Photos | Homes

Inside This Morning host Ore Oduba's modern family home with wife Portia and son Roman

Ore and his family moved house in 2018

Inside This Morning host Ore Oduba's modern family home with wife Portia and son Roman
You're reading

Inside This Morning host Ore Oduba's modern family home with wife Portia and son Roman

1/7
Next

See Prince William and Kate Middleton's sweet birthday message for Camilla
Chloe Best
1-Ore-Oduba-house-hallway
Photo: © Instagram
1/7

Ore Oduba and Rochelle Humes are joining forces to present This Morning together on Friday, with the TV host saying he was "honoured as ever" to be hosting the show. It will be a welcome return to the This Morning sofa for Ore, who has spent the past few months at home with his wife Portia and their two-year-old son Roman during the coronavirus lockdown.

Ore and Portia moved into their home in 2018, and photos shared by the couple on Instagram have given a glimpse at the modern property and its monochrome décor, with soft tones of grey, white and metallic accents throughout. We've even seen the surprising place Ore keeps his Strictly Come Dancing glitterball following his win in 2016!

We got a peek at the large open-plan living room when Ore and Portia had a date night at home during the lockdown. The staircase leads from the room, which has pale grey walls and complementing grey sofas. Keep reading to see more of the couple's home…

2-Ore-Oduba-house-living-room
Photo: © Instagram
2/7

The living room has sliding glass doors that lead out to the garden, where Ore and Portia have hung sheer curtains and positioned a grey foot stool in front. When their son Roman celebrated his second birthday they strung a banner and balloons in front of the window, along with his gifts, including a miniature kitchen.

RELATED: Inside the This Morning presenters' houses

3-Ore-Oduba-house-living-room-christmas
Photo: © Instagram
3/7

On one wall, the couple have a built-in entertainment unit and shelving, where they have their television on display, as well as a selection of plants and a stag head ornament. Their Christmas tree was decorated to complement their living room décor, with sparkling silver baubles and a gold star on top.

4-Ore-Oduba-house-lounge
Photo: © Instagram
4/7

Another room has cream walls and carpets, with a storage chest and Fortnum & Mason hamper on the floor, and a circular grey clock hanging next to the door.

MORE: Inside Ore's co-host Rochelle Humes' Essex home

5-Ore-Oduba-house-lounge
Photo: © Instagram
5/7

The couple appear to have two living rooms within the property, with the second featuring cream carpets and a white shelving unit surrounding the TV, where Roman's books and toys are stored.

6-Ore-Oduba-house-bathroom
Photo: © Instagram
6/7

Ore shared a peek inside his bedroom when he and Portia posed for a selfie during the lockdown, showing their cream button-back upholstered headboard, patterned lampshade and TV mounted on the wall opposite their bed.

7-Ore-Oduba-house-bedroom
Photo: © Instagram
7/7

Ore revealed that he keeps his Strictly glitterball in the guest toilet at his home, and shared a photo of it positioned on a shelf alongside some toilet roll. "For the first time in our adult lives, WE HAVE A GUEST LOO !!! Finally, can put this to good use.... *note to all guests, any misuse and you’ll be out without so much as a wipe!" he jokingly captioned the snap.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...