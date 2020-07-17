Inside This Morning host Ore Oduba's modern family home with wife Portia and son Roman

Ore Oduba and Rochelle Humes are joining forces to present This Morning together on Friday, with the TV host saying he was "honoured as ever" to be hosting the show. It will be a welcome return to the This Morning sofa for Ore, who has spent the past few months at home with his wife Portia and their two-year-old son Roman during the coronavirus lockdown.
Ore and Portia moved into their home in 2018, and photos shared by the couple on Instagram have given a glimpse at the modern property and its monochrome décor, with soft tones of grey, white and metallic accents throughout. We've even seen the surprising place Ore keeps his Strictly Come Dancing glitterball following his win in 2016!
We got a peek at the large open-plan living room when Ore and Portia had a date night at home during the lockdown. The staircase leads from the room, which has pale grey walls and complementing grey sofas. Keep reading to see more of the couple's home…