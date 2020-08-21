﻿
Masked Singer host Joel Dommett's jaw-dropping home revealed: see inside

Joel lives with his wife Hannah

Masked Singer presenter Joel Dommett lives with his model wife Hannah Cooper in the home that they bought in May 2019. The couple often share a look inside their property, and it is truly jaw-dropping. Take a tour...

WATCH: Joel Dommett opens up about his wedding and the Masked Singer

The kitchen

Joel unveiled his kitchen when he appeared on This Morning to discuss the new series of Masked Singer. It has white cupboards, a large white island with a black worktop in the middle of the room, and tall black stools. 

Another view of the downstairs space revealed grey floors in the kitchen.

The living room

Joel's attempt at the keepy-uppy toilet roll challenge revealed an open-plan living area with wooden floors, and high ceilings featuring two large windows reaching the height of the house, and white walls. The couple also have a house plant in one corner, and the windows reveal a spacious outdoor terrace in the garden area.

As seen at the back of this photo, the couple have a large navy sofa with a flatscreen TV on the wall, and rustic wooden stairs leading to the second floor.

The home gym

Like several other celebrities, Joel took to working out at home while the UK was in lockdown, and it looks like he has everything he needs. There's a rowing machine, an assault bike, a Smith machine and Hannah's pink kettlebell.

The driveway

In a post showing off his new car, Joel revealed a large brick driveway with a brick wall surrounding the house. It looks like the couple live on a road of large detached houses.

The front

Besides its comedic value, a recent video of Joel showed their house is a white building with a grey door and grey window frames. There are also brown blinds in the front window. 

