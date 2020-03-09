Inside Louis Theroux's home kitchen as he prepares for the Great British Bake Off The star will feature on GBBO's Stand Up To Cancer special

The Great British Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer is back, and among the celebrities pitting for Star Baker is living legend Louis Theroux. He'll go head to head against This Morning host Alison Hammond, singer James Blunt, Eastenders actress Patsy Palmer, comedian Joel Dommett, former Strictly star Joe Sugg, The One Show's Alex Jones, reality TV star Scarlett Moffatt, TV presenter Carol Vorderman and fashion guru Tan France, and ever since announcing the news in January, Louis has been sharing his culinary journey on Instagram which has also given us a look at his kitchen.

Louis has stainless steel kitchen cupboards

He lives in London with his wife Nancy Strang and three children: Albert, 14, Frederick 11, and Walter, four, and their kitchen features dark grey stainless steel cupboard doors, white walls and rustic wooden floors with wide panels.

Louis' kitchen worktops are made of a dark polished wood.

Louis has a serving hatch from his kitchen to his dining room

It looks as though there is also a serving hatch from the kitchen to the dining room, as seen in a selfie of Louis and his sticky shiitake mushroom creation.

In a photo of Louis' take on vegetarian lasagne that caused him "a lot of trouble for something that tasted OK but not AMAZING", we can also see a large wooden table that seems to overlook the garden via glass doors.

Louis has a large wooden dining table

Louis also has a single oven with a black door and stainless steel framing that matches the cupboard doors. The oven and drawers have long thin stainless steel handles.

As for the kitchenware that he uses, Louis and wife Nancy have a combination of black and glass trays and dishes and black serving spoons. They also have a black toaster and a red bread bin labelled 'bread'.

Naturally, he also has a personalised mug featuring a photo of himself.

