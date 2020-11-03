﻿
Kate Middleton and Prince William's home is basically a fairytale: See inside

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge live in Apartment 1A at Kensington Palace

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are lucky enough to own two properties with their children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Apartment 1A at Kensington Palace is their main base, and while they made their second home at Anmer Hall their home during the first UK lockdown period, this time, they will be staying in London so that the children can attend school during the month.

The property is a four-storey apartment with 20 rooms including five reception rooms, three main bedrooms, dressing rooms, a night and day nursery, and staff quarters. It was previously home to Princess Margaret. Take a look inside…

The Duke and Duchess hosted a special event at the Palace in early October for BBC Radio 1's Teen Heroes of 2019, along with Camilla Cabello and DJs Clara Amfo and Greg James. Photos taken showed a drawing room with grand ceilings and patterned carpets.

(Photo: BBC Radio 1)

WATCH: Which royals live where?

The Duke and Duchess are not the only royals to live at Kensington Palace; Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank live at Ivy Cottage, while Prince and Princess Michael of Kent are based in Apartment 10.

In a post discussing the importance of mental health during self-isolation, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared photos of their home offices in Kensington Palace, and Kate's revealed a collection of Penguin Clothbound Classics. The books, which are stacked in a row on her desk, retail at £11 each. As for the rest of the area, Kate has a large wooden desk, and a striped chair with wooden framing.

Prince William's home working space has a similar large, wooden desk to Kate's. He also has an antique-style desk lamp, and an additional chest of drawers in a lighter, chestnut wood with a white printer on top. Behind him, there is a large fireplace and mirror.

Photo: © Getty Images
The Duke and Duchess shared a glimpse inside their London residence when they hosted Michelle and Barack Obama in 2016. Prince William and Kate hosted the former US president in the drawing room of their home, which has a sophisticated cream colour scheme, with gold accents and pretty floral prints.

WATCH: The Obamas arrive at Kensington Palace for dinner with the Cambridges

Photo: © Getty Images
Prince William and Kate have plush cream sofas in the living room, and have added splashes of colour with floral print cushions and beautiful floral displays on their tables. The couple have placed matching lamps on a table behind the sofa, while framed photos add a personal touch to the room.

Photo: © Getty Images
The drawing room is spacious enough to welcome several guests, with two matching sofas, an ottoman table and an array of armchairs for visitors. Beautiful ornaments and candles are on display, while traditional artwork hangs in ornate gold frames on the walls.

Photo: © Getty Images
Giving a rare insight into their family life, Prince William and Kate also showed the wooden rocking horse that had been bought for their firstborn Prince George by the former US President. Two window seats look out into the grounds of Kensington Palace, while floor-length curtains hang at each one.

Photo: © Getty Images
The Duchess of Cambridge converted one of the rooms at Kensington Palace into a temporary newsroom for the day when she worked as a guest editor for Huffington Post. The room had a similar cream colour scheme with dark wooden furniture, several table lamps scattered around, and artwork hanging on the walls.

 

