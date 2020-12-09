﻿
14 Photos | Homes

Stacey Dooley's home is an Instagrammer's dream – see inside

Stacey lives with her boyfriend, former Strictly star Kevin Clifton

Stacey Dooley's home is an Instagrammer's dream – see inside
Stacey Dooley's home is an Instagrammer's dream – see inside

Chloe Best
Stacey-Dooley-living-room-table
Photo: © Instagram
Stacey Dooley lives with her boyfriend and former Strictly Come Dancing partner Kevin Clifton in London. Her idyllic home has been carefully curated to give an effortlessly chic feel – and fans are totally obsessed.

Her very minimalist interiors and penchant for expensive furnishings have been showcased on Instagram, and here you can take a look around her stunning Scandi-chic home…

The living room looks super-cosy and stylish, no wonder Stacey said: "I love being at home." 

stacey-dooley-living-room
Her very chic living space is a mix of eclectic styles. It features an ornate fireplace which the presenter has styled up with a modern circular mirror, multiple candles and a vase brimming with pampas grass and dried flowers.

stacey dooley home kitchen front a
Stacey has an open-plan kitchen and living area with a grey breakfast bar. In the corner, she keeps a long mirror in a black frame, and an armchair furnished with a sheepskin rug. There are also various vases of flowers on the side.

5-Stacey-Dooley-new-house-kitchen
Photo: © Instagram
Pendant lights hang overhead at the breakfast bar, while Stacey has built-in shelving with artwork and ornaments.

stacey-dooley-chairs
Stacey's dining room table has become the star of the show on her Instagram. Fans went wild when Stacey revealed a huge marble table on her grid. The 50-year-old feature was shipped all the way from Brussels and Stacey has styled it up with pricey modern chairs.

kevin-stacey-tree
Stacey and dancer Kevin were keen to put their Christmas decorations up in November – and although they faced some backlash from fans for their eager move, the display did look magical. The presenter and documentary-maker shared a sweet snap standing in front of a huge Christmas tree which twinkled with bright white lights.

2-Stacey-Dooley-new-house-bedroom
Photo: © Instagram
Stacey revealed she was sleeping on a mattress on the floor while she made the home her own after moving in. "Watches Marie Kondo once…" she jokingly captioned this photo, which showed her mattress on the floor in the middle of the room, which is empty other than a vase of flowers.

WATCH: Stacey gives a tour of her beautiful bedroom

Stacey-Dooley-living-room-sofa
Photo: © Instagram
Lucky Stacey received a generous housewarming gift when she moved into the home in November 2019, a chic black velvet sofa from Heal's, which ties in perfectly with the minimal aesthetic of her living room. She showed how it had been positioned against one wall, with a black glossy table adorned with fashion magazines and candles in front of it.

stacey dooley home living room vase a
Stacey has a vase of pink peonies on a glossy black side table in the living room, as well as a vase of tall beige pampas grass.

1-Stacey-Dooley-new-home
Photo: © Twitter
Just as Stacey moved in she showed off her new home purchases. "I'm gonna sort the flat out this month. I'm gonna show you before and after because, I'm sure this is as interesting for you, as it is for me," she wrote.

Stacey-Dooley-house-bedroom
Photo: © Instagram
Stacey showed the after result of this cosy corner on Instagram, showing how the dark rug has been replaced with a white sheepskin one, and the house plant swapped for a vase of pampas grass.

3-Stacey-Dooley-new-house-artwork
Photo: © Instagram
These paintings, which were in the bedroom of Stacey's former apartment, were kept on the floor until Stacey was ready to hang them on the wall. 

stacey-dooley-kitchen-cupboards
Fans got a glimpse into Stacey's kitchen cupboards when she uploaded a snap of her mugs and glassware. As expected, the pieces are just as effortlessly cool as the décor around her abode.

