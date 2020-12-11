﻿
10 US celebrity Christmas trees and decorations that will leave you speechless

From Kelly Ripa to Jennifer Lopez...

Celebrities such as Kim Kardashian, Kelly Ripa and Jennifer Lopez have the most incredible homes, so it comes as no surprise that their Christmas decorations are equally as show-stopping. 

Following a strange year with the coronavirus pandemic, many stars have been getting in the festive spirit earlier than ever – which is good news for us, because now we have plenty of Christmas interior inspo!

Take Khloe Kardashian, who has decorated her lounge with not one but two white trees on either side of her fireplace, decorated with silver and green baubles and twinkling white lights. 

Keep scrolling to see the best celebrity Christmas trees and festive decorations of both 2020 and previous years, including how Khloe's sisters' decorations compare…

Kelly Ripa

Wow, take a look at Kelly Ripa's tree! Inside the living room she shares with husband Mark Consuelos, her department-store-worthy tree is adorned with hundreds of twinkling lights and lots of traditional decorations.

Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon has the most sentimental decorations on her family tree this year. In a video, she showed off photographic decorations sprinkled throughout the branches, including one featuring son Deacon sitting on Father Christmas' lap in a snowflake frame.

Melania Trump

How many trees can you spot in the White House? First Lady Melania Trump revealed the property has been transformed into a real-life winter wonderland, with trees topped with red baubles and bows lining the hallways while a giant gold tree sits in another room.

 

Kylie Jenner

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star didn't disappoint with her Christmas decorations this year! Kylie Jenner has set up a ceiling-high tree in her entrance hallway, complete with beautiful figurines, as well as some fun decorations including a mini burger.

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez went for an all-red theme in 2019, with a photo showing herself and Alex Rodriguez wearing matching plaid shirts as they kissed in front of a giant tree covered with red baubles and flowers. Cute!

Catherine Zeta-Jones

It may have cost her a foot injury, but her festive interior certainly looks worth it! Catherine Zeta-Jones has positioned her Christmas tree in the hallway next to her bannister, which is covered in green and red foliage. The tree features pretty white lights and large red heart wreaths.

 

Gigi Hadid

At her home in Pennsylvania, Gigi Hadid's Christmas tree is covered with oversized coloured baubles, retro baubles, twinkling lights and twig springs. And it's clear she's excited to celebrate her daughter's first Christmas, writing: "She’s da bestie so she got Christmas decorations early.[sic]"

Hoda Kotb

Keeping it simple in 2019, Hoda Kotb enlisted the help of her eldest daughter Hayley Joy to decorate their Christmas tree with white lights and gold baubles. 

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian was forced to defend her unusual Christmas decorations, which were all white and include a tree trimmed with only lights and no other decorations. She said: "I love these. They're so whimsical, like Whoville, but all white."

 

