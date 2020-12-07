Catherine Zeta-Jones suffers painful injury while decorating the Christmas tree The Chicago actress was forced to lie down on Sunday after a festive afternoon at home

Catherine Zeta-Jones was getting into the Christmas spirit on Sunday and had fun decorating her house in time for the festive season.

But things took an unexpected turn for the Chicago actress after one of her decorations fell on her foot, forcing her to lie down for the rest of the day.

Sharing footage on Instagram following the accident, Catherine was seen resting her foot in ice as she lay on her bed, telling fans: "So I was putting up my Christmas decorations and an iron rod that is supposed to be a sculpture) which I don't even like) fell on my foot and it hurts. Happy Sunday."

The star was inundated with get well messages from her followers, with one writing: "Oh no! I hope you get better soon," while another wrote: "I hope you feel better soon!" A third added: "That sounds so painful. Feel well soon."

The Darling Buds of May star lives in Irvington, New York with her husband Michael Douglas and their children Dylan, 19, and Carys, 17.

Catherine Zeta-Jones at home in New York

The beautiful property features a swimming pool, a fitness room, a wood-panelled library, and a games room, and Catherine has been sharing glimpses inside her house over the past few months during lockdown.

It isn't just the actress who has injured herself in her home either though.

The Chicago star with husband Michael Douglas and their children

Earlier in the year, the Hollywood star was filming Carys doing a handstand but was heard gasping from behind the camera when the teenager accidentally knocked a large painting, resulting in it nearly falling off the wall.

The star posted the footage on Instagram, alongside the caption: "When you are more concerned about your painting than your daughter's foot. You need to get a life."

Catherine has enjoyed spending quality time with her family this year

In July, Catherine revealed what her family had been up to during lockdown in a Q&A on social media. She said: "Playing cards, playing Monopoly, having three meals a day, we haven't killed each other, we've respected each other's space."

The family has a growing property portfolio, and have an apartment overlooking Central Park on New York's Central Park West, as well as a large family home in Catherine's hometown of Swansea, Wales.

