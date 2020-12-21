﻿
Elton John's mansion is an art-lovers dream

Sir Elton and husband David Furnish have properties around the world

Elton John's mansion is an art-lovers dream - see photos
Elton John's mansion is an art-lovers dream - see photos

Sir Elton John and David Furnish mark their wedding anniversary on the 21 December, as they got married in 2014 after having a civil partnership on the same date in 2005. The couple have two sons, Zachary and Elijah, and share a home in Los Angeles. The family have spent a lot of time hunkered down in LA during the coronavirus pandemic, despite having properties in Beverly Hills, Atlanta, London, Windsor and Nice.

In an interview with The Telegraph, Elton spoke out about having so many properties: "It's a matter of creature comforts. It's nice to stay in your own place, and you just accumulate them." He and David purchased their Los Angeles property in 2012 for a cool £6million and it is utterly jaw-dropping…

The living room

Given Elton and David's reputation as art collectors, the house is a showcase of bold prints, including brightly-coloured designs seen in their living room. The room features white walls and wooden floors.

The dining room

The downstairs is entirely open plan, including a large dining area marked by large white plinths. The same abstract art theme continues with baroque style dining chairs and a selection of glass vases framing the ceiling. According to Elton, it was important to make the house child-friendly, which explains why the vases were kept at a distance.

 

The garden

Outside, the garden overlooks Los Angeles, and features a large swimming pool with concrete framing and matching concrete tables next to large white sofas on the terrace.

The kitchen

A photo of David and his two sons on the youngest Elijah's birthday revealed their kitchen, with glossy white cupboards and a central island, as well as more kaleidoscopic artwork. A screen behind also revealed CCTV cameras set up throughout the house.  

The cinema room

Elton and David have their very own cinema room, with a screen spanning the height of one wall. It looks as though the room also has a pool table for entertaining guests and the children.  

