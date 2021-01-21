﻿
Brigitte Nielsen helped renovate her pristine LA home - see inside

Model Brigitte lives with her husband Mattia Dessi and their daughter Frida

Brigitte Nielsen helped renovate her pristine LA home
Brigitte Nielsen helped renovate her pristine LA home

Model, actress and all-round TV personality, Brigitte Nielson lives in sunny Los Angeles with her husband, Mattia Dessi, and their daughter, Frida. They have spent the coronavirus pandemic there – and with its luxurious décor and stunning outdoor pool, we're sure it's been a relaxing haven for the family.

The Danish-born star is also a mum to four grown-up sons, who live in Italy, and despite not being able to see them due to the ongoing pandemic, Brigitte revealed on The View that she talks to them daily. She said: "My sons are doing amazingly well… I'm very proud of them. I speak to them every day, there's Skype, I don't know what I would have done without it."

From the pool that the model dug out herself to the beautiful pieces of artwork around her home, keep scrolling to take a look…

Brigitte Nielson's pool

The family are lucky enough to have an outdoor pool at their LA home and the model showed she isn't afraid of getting hands on with home renovations. She shared a picture of her digging out the swimming pool, wearing boots and a casual checked shirt. It looks like all the hard work paid off!

While taking a selfie, the star unveiled her luxurious sun lounger and cabana bed set-up – ideal for sun worshiping! The large double bed has been dressed with a blue throw and cushions – and it wouldn't look out of place at a beach club.

Brigitte Nielsen's garden

While sunbathing alongside her pet dog, the star revealed the back entrance to her home. Her followers could see her house's external pergola, extending from the building.

In another shot, Brigitte revealed she has a sandpit and play area for her young daughter, located in her backyard. As well as the climbing apparatus and slide, fans could see her perfectly manicured lawn.

Brigitte Nielsen's living room

While preparing for an appearance on The Talk, Brigitte uploaded a photograph of her sat in her beautifully decorated living room. The star sat on a brown leather sofa which had been dressed with statement striped cushions. In the corner, fans could admire Brigitte's unique tree trunk side table – which she had accessories with large candle and faux flowers.

Brigitte Nielsen's kitchen

As the loved-up couple rang in the new year, they unveiled their very modern kitchen. It has glossy white cupboards and a large double-door fridge.

Brigitte Nielsen's bathroom

During the pandemic, Brigitte enlisted her husband to help dye her hair – and the process was captured in an Instagram snap, inadvertently revealing their plush bathroom. There are stone coloured tiles in what appears to be a walk-in shower and a dresser with the couple's beauty products on.

Brigitte Nielsen's hallway

Model Brigitte posed for a photograph in a very grand part of her abode, showcasing her decadent top landing with iron railing staircase and wooden floors. The space has been decorated with pretty floral artworks in an aqua hue, and hanging pendant lights can also be seen.

