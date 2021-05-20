﻿
10 Photos | Homes

Kate Middleton and Prince William's London home is another scale of luxury

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge live in Apartment 1A at Kensington Palace

Inside Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo's stunning home to raise royal baby
Chloe Best
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's main place of residence is Apartment 1A at Kensington Palace. The name may suggest a bijou home, but their massive four-storey property with 20 rooms is far from your usual city 'apartment'.

Royal insiders reveal what it's really like inside Prince William and Kate Middleton's London home

Kate Middleton and Prince William live with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, and the family also have the added luxury of a second home in Norfolk, called Anmer Hall.

Their London abode has enough space for five reception rooms, three main bedrooms, dressing rooms, a night and day nursery, and staff quarters. It was previously home to Princess Margaret, and the interiors are truly spectacular…

Inside Prince William and Kate's stunning second home, Anmer Hall

WATCH: Which royals live where?

The Duke and Duchess are not the only royals to live at Kensington Palace; Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank live at Ivy Cottage, while Prince and Princess Michael of Kent are based in Apartment 10.

Kate Middleton's former £1.88million London flat unveiled, where she lived during her twenties

In a post discussing the importance of mental health during self-isolation, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared photos of their home offices in Kensington Palace, and Kate's revealed a collection of Penguin Clothbound Classics. The books, which are stacked in a row on her desk, retail at £11 each. As for the rest of the area, Kate has a large wooden desk, and a striped chair with wooden framing.

Inside the royals' amazing home offices

Prince William's home working space has a similar large, wooden desk to Kate's. He also has an antique-style desk lamp, and an additional chest of drawers in a lighter, chestnut wood with a white printer on top. Behind him, there is a large fireplace and mirror.

The Duke and Duchess shared a glimpse inside their London residence when they hosted Michelle and Barack Obama in 2016. Prince William and Kate hosted the former US president in the drawing room of their home, which has a sophisticated cream colour scheme, with gold accents and pretty floral prints.

When royals invite us into their homes

WATCH: The Obamas arrive at Kensington Palace for dinner with the Cambridges

Prince William and Kate have plush cream sofas in the living room, and have added splashes of colour with floral print cushions and beautiful floral displays on their tables. The couple have placed matching lamps on a table behind the sofa, while framed photos add a personal touch to the room.

The drawing room is spacious enough to welcome several guests, with two matching sofas, an ottoman table and an array of armchairs for visitors. Beautiful ornaments and candles are on display, while traditional artwork hangs in ornate gold frames on the walls.

9 home styling tips we can learn from Kate and Meghan

Giving a rare insight into their family life, Prince William and Kate also showed the wooden rocking horse that had been bought for their firstborn Prince George by the former US President. Two window seats look out into the grounds of Kensington Palace, while floor-length curtains hang at each one.

The Duchess of Cambridge converted one of the rooms at Kensington Palace into a temporary newsroom for the day when she worked as a guest editor for Huffington Post. The room had a similar cream colour scheme with dark wooden furniture, several table lamps scattered around, and artwork hanging on the walls.

 

