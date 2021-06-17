﻿
15 Photos | Homes

Cristiano Ronaldo's private Italian mansion with partner Georgina is another world

The legendary footballer owns an incredible property in Turin

Cristiano Ronaldo's private Italian mansion with partner Georgina is another world
Cristiano Ronaldo's private Italian mansion with partner Georgina is another world

1/15
Chloe Best
Cristiano Ronaldo's private Italian mansion with partner Georgina is another world
Photo: © Instagram
1/15

The 2020 Euros saw Cristiano Ronaldo bag the title of the European Championship's top goal scorer, and Portugal fans will be hoping his goal-scoring streak continues. When he's not on the pitch, Cristiano divides his time between his villa in Madeira and his enormous Italian mansion.

With an indoor and outdoor pool, a home gym, a gigantic playroom for the children and jaw-dropping views all around, this property is like a full-on hotel experience – and as it is surrounded by luscious greenery, it is so secluded. Take a look at the home Cristiano shares with his partner Georgina Rodriguez and his four children…

Cristiano Ronaldo's private Italian mansion with partner Georgina is another world
2/15

Ronaldo recently shared a look inside his children's playroom when his twins Eva and Mateo celebrated their third birthday. It's decorated with white walls and green carpets, while there's everything from a soft play castle to a slide. 

Cristiano Ronaldo's private Italian mansion with partner Georgina is another world
3/15

Cristiano spends a lot of time in the vast playroom, and here he is beaming with three of his children. The vibrant green seats have been accessorised with bold leopard print cushions – adding even more fun into the room. The room has white roman blinds so the family can monitor the amount of Italian sunshine that floods into the space.

Cristiano Ronaldo's private Italian mansion with partner Georgina is another world
4/15

Cristiano showed off his impressive dining table when he posted on Instagram on his 36th birthday, as the family gathered around his high-shine marble table. Fluffy grey chairs were arranged around the epic piece of furniture, and in the window reflection, a luxurious light fitting can be seen hanging pride of place above the table.

Cristiano Ronaldo's private Italian mansion with partner Georgina is another world
5/15

While self-isolating after a positive test for coronavirus, Cristiano posted a picture of him relaxing by the side of his luxury indoor pool. The ultra-modern space is clad in monochrome marble and there are twinkling lights on the ceiling which must look amazing at night.

Cristiano Ronaldo's private Italian mansion with partner Georgina is another world
Photo: © Instagram
6/15

One living room has been fitted with bottle green sofas and rugs, matching the floors of the playroom, with leopard print cushions monogrammed with Georgina and Cristiano's initials for them to snuggle up with in front of the TV.

Cristiano Ronaldo's private Italian mansion with partner Georgina is another world
Photo: © Instagram
7/15

In another sitting room, Cristiano has opted for cream sofas, but still has cushions embroidered with his girlfriend's initials, as seen here in this sweet photo of the footballer and his twins Eva and Mateo.

Cristiano Ronaldo's private Italian mansion with partner Georgina is another world
Photo: © Instagram
8/15

Cristiano is unsurprisingly proud of his success, and has a black-and-white portrait of himself hanging on the wall in his hallway.

Cristiano Ronaldo's private Italian mansion with partner Georgina is another world
Photo: © Instagram
9/15

The footballer and his girlfriend have transformed one huge room in their home into a nursery for twins Eva and Mateo and their daughter Alana Martina, featuring a huge teddy bear silhouette light on the walls, and soft grey and white colour palette that is versatile for their growing brood.

Cristiano Ronaldo's private Italian mansion with partner Georgina is another world
Photo: © Instagram
10/15

As well as separate cots for each of his three youngest children, the nursery has another sofa bed where Cristiano can sleepover should they wake in the night.

Cristiano Ronaldo's private Italian mansion with partner Georgina is another world
Photo: © Instagram
11/15

In this photograph we see Cristiano standing by the grand front door to his former Madrid home, which featured his initials on the metal detailing. Now that's an entrance! 

 

Cristiano Ronaldo's private Italian mansion with partner Georgina is another world
Photo: © Instagram
12/15

Cristiano's Madrid lounge is seriously glamorous! The couple have a plush velvet L-shaped sofa with black-and-white family photos on the wall. In the background we can see Cristiano's decadent dining room complete with chandelier and candelabra.

Cristiano Ronaldo's private Italian mansion with partner Georgina is another world
Photo: © Instagram
13/15

Cristiano's hallway looks extremely elegant with its marble stairs and flooring. The footballer has a huge photograph of himself with his son Cristiano Jr and one of his three Ballon d'Or trophies on display.

Cristiano Ronaldo's private Italian mansion with partner Georgina is another world
Photo: © Instagram
14/15

The lucky Real Madrid football star has his own home gym to keep fit in between matches. Here we see his eldest son Cristiano Jr with little Mateo watching daddy work out.

Cristiano Ronaldo's private Italian mansion with partner Georgina is another world
Photo: © Instagram
15/15

Cristiano's swimming pool and Jacuzzi look amazing! The star has chosen a sleek design with practical-yet-stylish decking for his pool area. We love the cool day bed and snug to chill out on.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

