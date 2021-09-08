﻿
Dua Lipa's luxurious London home with Anwar Hadid is impossibly stylish

Dua Lipa is often seen jet-setting around the world, enjoying lavish holidays with friends and performing sellout concerts to her millions of fans, however, her home life is just as luxurious.

The Levitating singer lives in a stylish pad in London, after getting on the property market in 2017 at just 22 years old. Dua divides her time between the UK and the US with boyfriend and model Anwar Hadid, however, it is believed that the couple self-isolated at her London house during the coronavirus pandemic.

The star is very private about her home, however she has shared a few sneak peeks on social media, showing off the property's stunning features such as exposed brick walls, skylights and marble worktops, check it out below…

Dua Lipa's living room

We are in love with the exposed brick wall in Dua's cosy living room, complete with glass sliding doors and a skylight to let lots of natural light in. Her fun couch brings lots of colour to the room, perfect for summer nights at home.

The singer showed off more of her exposed brick walls on Instagram, with lots of contrasting pillows making a stylish statement.

Dua Lipa's kitchen

Dua's kitchen is just as fun, with navy blue features and a trendy marble worktop. The singer has even matched the appliances to the colour scheme, check out her baby blue Smeg kettle!

Dua Lipa's bathroom

The singer's bathroom looks amazing, with black and marble accents throughout. The bath appears to have a large mirror in front, and a large shower head can be seen in the background.

Dua Lipa's wardrobe

Dua shared a selfie from inside her wardrobe, showing off her organised space complete with matching hangers and multiple clothes rails. The walls are a beautiful blue colour, with a neutral cream carpet on the floor.

Dua Lipa's garden

The singer shared a stunning picture as she soaked up the sun in her garden, which can be seen from the spacious living room. The star has silver outdoor lights along the walls, perfect for entertaining guests in the evening.

