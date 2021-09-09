﻿
The Talk hosts' unbelievable homes: Carrie Ann Inaba, Amanda Kloots and more

The Talk hosts' unbelievable homes: Carrie Ann Inaba, Amanda Kloots and more
The Talk hosts' unbelievable homes: Carrie Ann Inaba, Amanda Kloots and more

The Talk hosts' unbelievable homes: Carrie Ann Inaba, Amanda Kloots and more
The stars of The Talk have some of the most incredible homes. From newbie Akbar Gbajabiamila's epic mansion to Carrie Ann Inaba's zen abode, take a look around The Talk stars' houses…

Carrie Ann Inaba

Carrie Ann Inaba has a dreamy LA home which has all of the vibes of a five-star wellness retreat. Dancing with the Stars judge Carrie currently lives with her boyfriend Fabian Viteri and her rescue pets – three dogs and two cats. On her website, Carrie said: "My home has always been my sanctuary, the place where I can be myself and truly construct a world that reflects my personality, needs and desires."

The Talk hosts' unbelievable homes: Carrie Ann Inaba, Amanda Kloots and more
Throughout her home, she has chic interiors and an impressive crystal collection. In one photograph, Carrie showed off that she has a side table of crystals on display, along with a hamsa statue.

The Talk hosts' unbelievable homes: Carrie Ann Inaba, Amanda Kloots and more
Outside, the chat show host has a large pool lined with striped sunbeds, a stone table and a parasol. There is also a statue on the edge of the pool bringing a grand feeling to her backyard.

The Talk hosts' unbelievable homes: Carrie Ann Inaba, Amanda Kloots and more
Akbar Gbajabiamila

New recruit to The Talk panel is Akbar Gbajabiamila, and luckily for fans he films a lot of fun videos right from his jaw-dropping mansion. One clip revealed the star's huge black front door and his grand entranceway complete with console table and family photos.

The Talk hosts' unbelievable homes: Carrie Ann Inaba, Amanda Kloots and more
The kitchen is clearly the hub of the house for Akbar, and the cooking space has plenty of storage with large wooden cupboards and there is a marble island in the middle where the family like to gather.

The Talk hosts' unbelievable homes: Carrie Ann Inaba, Amanda Kloots and more
Sharon Osbourne

Former host on The Talk Sharon Osbourne lives with her husband Ozzy in in Hancock Park, Los Angeles, along with their many dogs, which Variety reports was purchased for a whopping $12 million. With 9,000 square feet, their pets have plenty of space to roam freely and the Spanish Colonial home has eight bedrooms as well as eight bathrooms.

The striking exterior of the couple's property is definitely one of the highlights – with the huge lunette entranceway and ornate wall surrounding the building making it picture-perfect. The home also boasts large, manicured grounds at the front, where Sharon and Ozzy exercise their dogs.

The Talk hosts' unbelievable homes: Carrie Ann Inaba, Amanda Kloots and more
The star's kitchen is totally unique with an American diner-style booth in pink leather and a checkerboard table. In the background, fans can observe her storage cupboards which give off a country chic vibe with wire covered panels.

The Talk hosts' unbelievable homes: Carrie Ann Inaba, Amanda Kloots and more
Sheryl Underwood

While Sheryl Underwood keeps a lot of her personal life private, she did give a glimpse into her home when she recorded the show during the pandemic. The star has a beautiful pink wall in one of the rooms of her house and she has added interest with pretty plants.

Talking to the Daily Mail about home life during quarantine, Sheryl said: "The best thing about working from home is the commute. I commute from the bathroom to the desktop...amazing!"

The Talk hosts' unbelievable homes: Carrie Ann Inaba, Amanda Kloots and more
Elaine Welteroth

Elaine Welteroth lives in Los Angeles with her husband Jonathan Singletary. The couple, who married in 2017, bought the home in 2020 and now it is a total sanctuary.

The presenter's chic living room has an enormous open log fireplace and the wooden beams and a large floor plant add to the rustic aesthetic.

The Talk hosts' unbelievable homes: Carrie Ann Inaba, Amanda Kloots and more
One of the highlights of the couple's house has to be the outside space. It boasts incredible views over Los Angeles, via a glass balcony with black frames.

The Talk hosts' unbelievable homes: Carrie Ann Inaba, Amanda Kloots and more
Amanda Kloots

Amanda Kloots has recently moved home with her son Elvis, showing off a glimpse of her beautiful kitchen in an Instagram snap. Fans could admire the marble worktops, wooden floors and shelves filled with family trinkets.

The Talk hosts' unbelievable homes: Carrie Ann Inaba, Amanda Kloots and more
Amanda still owns her former home, having made the real estate purchase just before her husband Nick Cordero's death. Speaking about her precious residence on social media, she said: "Our house is amazing but very small. Elvis and I can’t stay there forever because of that. It was never a home we bought as a 'forever home' but I will never sell it!"

The Talk hosts' unbelievable homes: Carrie Ann Inaba, Amanda Kloots and more
Leah Remini

As reported by The Things, Leah's California mansion is worth $8.5million and the Saved By the Bell star lives there with her husband Angelo Pagan and their daughter Sofia.

Leah uploaded a photo showing off the outdoor space, revealing that they have a picturesque pool and perfectly manicured grounds.

The Talk hosts' unbelievable homes: Carrie Ann Inaba, Amanda Kloots and more
Inside, the interiors are oh-so chic with the dining room including a rustic wooden table, modern white chairs, stylish artwork on the wall and a display of faux flowers.

