The Talk hosts' unbelievable homes: Carrie Ann Inaba, Amanda Kloots and more

Sharon Osbourne
Former host on The Talk Sharon Osbourne lives with her husband Ozzy in in Hancock Park, Los Angeles, along with their many dogs, which Variety reports was purchased for a whopping $12 million. With 9,000 square feet, their pets have plenty of space to roam freely and the Spanish Colonial home has eight bedrooms as well as eight bathrooms.
The striking exterior of the couple's property is definitely one of the highlights – with the huge lunette entranceway and ornate wall surrounding the building making it picture-perfect. The home also boasts large, manicured grounds at the front, where Sharon and Ozzy exercise their dogs.