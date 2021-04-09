The Talk's Amanda Kloots stuns fans with surprising house move news The TV star is looking for a change

Amanda Kloots has been living in her LA home for less than a year after moving into the property shortly after her husband Nick Cordero's death.

The late Broadway star bought the home for Amanda and their son, Elvis, before he was hospitalised with COVID-19. He died in July 2020 following complications from the disease.

Now, Amanda has revealed plans to eventually move out of the home, which appears to have come as a shock to many of her followers.

Posting on her Instagram Stories after playing a game of 'True or False' with her followers, Amanda wrote: "So many questions about why I would move one day."

Explaining her reasons, she added: "Our house is amazing but very small. Elvis and I can’t stay there forever because of that. It was never a home we bought as a 'forever home' but I will never sell it!"

Back in August, Amanda shared a throwback photo of herself, Nick and Elvis sitting on the empty floor of their home the day they received the keys after she moved into the property without her husband.

Amanda admitted she might move out but will never sell her home

She penned: "This is us, the day we got our keys to our first home before we started renovations. I remember taking this picture, documenting the 'before' so we could show the progress each month.

"Nick bought us this house. He found the listing, insisted on going to the open house and did all the work to get the mortgage. He knew we needed a home and I’m so grateful, especially now, for his foresight."

The couple bought the house shortly before Nick's death

She added: "We move into our new home today and I thought I’d be terrified but it’s oddly been comforting.

"Isn’t that funny how the things you get yourself so worried about emotionally sometimes aren’t that bad in the end? I think this is because I know this was Nicks dream and today Elvis and I are bringing that dream to life."

