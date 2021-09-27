﻿
11 Photos | Homes

Inside Dancing with the Stars judges' epic homes: From Bruno Tonioli to Carrie Ann Inaba

The TV stars have incredible properties

Inside Dancing with the Stars judges' epic homes: From Bruno Tonioli to Carrie Ann Inaba
Inside Dancing with the Stars judges' epic homes: From Bruno Tonioli to Carrie Ann Inaba

Nichola Murphy
Inside Dancing with the Stars judges' epic homes: From Bruno Tonioli to Carrie Ann Inaba
Photo: © Instagram
When they're not starring on Dancing with the Stars, the likes of Len Goodman and Carrie Ann Inaba can return to their families at home – and their properties are just as glamorous as you'd expect.

Want to take a tour around Derek Hough's swimming pool with incredible vistas over LA, Bruno Tonioli's modern £2.5million property in West Hollywood and more? Keep scrolling to take a peek inside the TV star's homes…

SEE: Inside DTWS' JoJo Siwa's jaw-dropping $3.4million home - complete with its own candy room

Carrie Ann Inaba

Carrie Ann Inaba has a beautiful home in LA where she lives with her boyfriend Fabian Viteri and her rescue pets – three dogs and two cats – which boasts an outdoor pool and a vast open plan living area.

She posed for a photo to mark International Women's Day, showing off her steps leading to the white porch. The Talk star's house was seen in the background, showing a look inside at the white bannisters and patterned wallpaper.

Inside Dancing with the Stars judges' epic homes: From Bruno Tonioli to Carrie Ann Inaba
Photo: © Instagram
As she attempted to save the wicks inside one of her candles, Carrie revealed part of her kitchen. It has white tiles, black worktops and silver appliances, with a 'Choose Peace' sign displayed above her oven.

Inside Dancing with the Stars judges' epic homes: From Bruno Tonioli to Carrie Ann Inaba
Photo: © Instagram
Carrie's living room is decorated with wooden floorboards and a cream corner sofa with gold and wooden accents. Sharing a look at her vase of yellow flowers and small Buddha statue resting on her coffee table, she wrote: "Home is truly where the heart is and that has never been more true than this year. Not only is our home where we refill our soul, it’s where we do most of our meetings and a lot of work and play still is in the home. 

"Have you taken the time to give what gives you love and little TLC? It’s a way of expressing self love. For me… I like buddhas. Each one has a different expression. Yet the all embody a feeling of peace and contentment. That makes me happy."

Inside Dancing with the Stars judges' epic homes: From Bruno Tonioli to Carrie Ann Inaba
Photo: © Instagram
Derek Hough 

Dancing with the Stars' Derek Hough lives with his girlfriend Hayley Erbert in California. During the pandemic, the couple filmed funny videos around their property, giving fans a better look at their outdoor swimming pool which boasts incredible views over LA.

 

MORE: Derek Hough's chic love nest with girlfriend Hayley is out of this world

 

Inside Dancing with the Stars judges' epic homes: From Bruno Tonioli to Carrie Ann Inaba
Photo: © Instagram
Derek's kitchen has grey marble countertops, modern black taps, shelves displaying crockery and a large island unit that overlooks the living space. Back in February, the professional dancer showed off his new silver Viking range, which is surrounded by pale wooden cupboards.

Inside Dancing with the Stars judges' epic homes: From Bruno Tonioli to Carrie Ann Inaba
Photo: © Custom
Derek and Hayley filmed a game night from their dining room in 2020, when the pair sat at a black table positioned in front of a large black storage unit displaying grey vases, books and even a trophy. A gold mirror hung on the wall behind them.

Inside Dancing with the Stars judges' epic homes: From Bruno Tonioli to Carrie Ann Inaba
Bruno Tonioli

Bruno Tonioli has homes in London and West Hollywood, but he stays at the latter while working on Dancing with the Stars.

The Strictly Come Dancing star owns a modern £2.5million property, and he shared a look inside his garden in summer 2018, where he has a wooden decking seating area with rattan armchairs so he can enjoy the Californian weather.

 

RELATED: Inside the Strictly dancers' homes: Oti Mabuse, Dianne Buswell, more

 

Inside Dancing with the Stars judges' epic homes: From Bruno Tonioli to Carrie Ann Inaba
"Did you know I love to read?" Bruno asked fans with this photo, which shares a look at the collection of books displayed on built-in shelving in his home. The Strictly judge also has some other ornaments, vases and photos on display on the cabinet.

Inside Dancing with the Stars judges' epic homes: From Bruno Tonioli to Carrie Ann Inaba
Bruno filmed a clip from inside his kitchen, which appears to have white walls, dark worktops and a grey splashback underneath a large silver extraction hood.

Inside Dancing with the Stars judges' epic homes: From Bruno Tonioli to Carrie Ann Inaba
Photo: © Instagram
Tyra Banks

America's Next Top Model star Tyra Banks shares her luxury LA home with her young son York, and she gave fans a rare sneak peek inside on Instagram recently. Showing off her "wig break", the star posed for photos in what appears to be her living room, which features a white sofa with a patterned cream footrest. A cream lamp sits on a side table while grey carpets and white walls finish off the neutral decor.

 

SEE: Kelly Clarkson sells $8.2m custom-built home amid divorce

 

Inside Dancing with the Stars judges' epic homes: From Bruno Tonioli to Carrie Ann Inaba
Photo: © Rex
Len Goodman

Despite working in America, Len Goodman has revealed he would never live there. He told The Mirror: "I do have a wonderful time in the States and I never dreamt that I would get the chance to be out there, cruising around LA in my car.

"But I could never live there. There is a bit of a falseness about it, from the buildings that are all made of chip-board because of the earthquakes to all those women with very peculiar lips."

The Strictly star and his wife Sue Barrett reportedly live in a Grade II-listed village pub, The Chequers Inn at Ightham, Kent, but they keep their home life very private.

