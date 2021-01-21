Tyra Banks' 'wild' appearance in selfie gets fans talking The model looked so different

Tyra Banks is used to looking picture-perfect, so when she posted an image of herself on Instagram looking a little "wild," her fans couldn't help but comment.

The America’s Next Top Model creator shared a selfie with frizzy, long hair, and drinking a coffee. She made no reference to her hair in her caption and wrote: "Happy Monday y’all from me and my many cups of coffee.

"Remembering when we could casually hang out at a coffee shop with this throwback. Those were the days."

Tyra made reference to her new ice-cream business, Smizecream, and said while she wasn't working on a coffee flavour just yet, she was intrigued by what her fans would like.

"What kinda coffee you like? Cappuccino? Espresso? Drip? Let me know what you like below!" she asked.

Some of her followers responded to her with their suggestions but many just couldn't get over her unruly hair.

Some fans loved her look, others were not so sure

Some called it "beautiful," but there were plenty of differences of opinion as followers responded: "Looks a mess [sic]" and "looks like you had a wild night".

There were also a few shocked face emojis in the comments alongside some on-fire ones too.

Tyra recently delighted fans when she embraced her natural hair after removing her braids. Her big hair transformation was a surefire hit with her followers who said: "I love it," and "GORG! More natural hair please".

Tyra is the queen of selfies

The model also got fans talking recently when she asked them to emulate her most famous swimsuit photos with epic results.

As part of the #swimsuiticonchallenge, Tyra posted pictures of herself - and other models - from Swimsuit Illustrated photoshoots and put the ones her followers shared with her alongside them.

"Loving these @si_swimsuit #SwimsuitIconChallenge posts SO much!" she captioned it. "Creative, beautiful and even hilarious… I can't get enough!"

