Derek Hough's chic love nest with girlfriend Hayley is out of this world The couple's home boasts incredible views of LA

Dancing with the Stars' Derek Hough lives with his girlfriend Hayley Erbert in California, and he previously revealed that the pandemic allowed them to grow closer.

PHOTOS: Julianne Hough's breathtaking LA home after split from Brooks Laich

He told Us Weekly: "Being cooped up with my girlfriend, it’s been great … We got a lot of quality time, so it’s been great. It’s been really good."

They took the extra time at home as an opportunity to film funny videos around their property, giving fans a better look inside. From their swimming pool to their breathtaking views, it's clear they have everything they needed to stay fit and entertained. Take a look around…

Loading the player...

WATCH: Derek Hough's sister Julianne gives tour inside stunning LA home

Derek Hough's swimming pool

Derek and Hayley spelt out the word 'Love' with their bodies while jumping into the outdoor swimming pool, which boasts incredible views over LA.

The rest of the garden features a lawn and large plant pots, while a video of Hayley hoovering the grass showed off the white furniture surrounding what appears to be an outdoor fire.

RELATED: 5 best garden igloos so you can optimise your outdoor space this autumn

READ: Pregnant Dylan Dreyer's family home is totally unexpected

Derek Hough's kitchen

Back in February, the professional dancer showed off his new kitchen feature. "I’ve been cooking a lot more these days so I had to upgrade my range to this @vikingrange beauty. It’s funny what kinds of things excite me these days. Viking 7 Series," he explained next to a snap of the silver range, surrounded by pale wooden cupboards.

The open-plan space also has grey marble countertops, modern black taps, shelves displaying crockery and a large island unit that overlooks the living space.

MORE: Princess Beatrice's stepson Wolfie's modern home is the perfect playground – photos

Derek Hough's living room

The couple have cream corner sofas in their living room that fold out into larger beds, with one photo showing Hayley sound asleep next to their dogs during a movie.

He shared a better look at the space during a dancing video which began in the hallway, complete with large windows and a patterned rug, and ended in the lounge on the plush sofa.

Derek Hough's dining room

Derek and Hayley filmed a game night from their dining room in 2020, when the pair sat at a black table positioned in front of a large black storage unit displaying grey vases, books and even a trophy. A gold mirror hung on the wall behind them.

Derek Hough's garage

During a video, Derek took Men’s Health on a tour of his home and revealed his garage, complete with a ping pong table and plenty of equipment to help him recover from injuries – all stored in white cupboards.

RELATED: Blake Lively's epic walk-in wardrobe in $5.7million home belongs in Gossip Girl

Read more HELLO! US stories here