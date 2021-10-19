8 fancy royal doorways revealed: Prince Charles, Zara Tindall and more

Royal homes are impressive on every level – from the sheer scale of them through to the incredibly fancy décor, and their entranceways do not disappoint either. Discover Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall's colourful front door, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's mammoth doorway, Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex's country entrance and more…
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's front doors
During the pandemic, Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were joined by their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to clap for the NHS during BBC's Big Night In, and the clip showed a first look at the incredible entrance to their country retreat, Anmer Hall. The property has an old wooden doorway with red brick surround and wall lights on either side. A pair of topiary plants also sit to the side of the door. Gorgeous!
