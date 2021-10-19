﻿
8 Photos | Homes

8 fancy royal doorways revealed: Prince Charles, Zara Tindall and more

These front doors are seriously impressive

8 fancy royal doorways revealed: Prince Charles, Zara Tindall and more
You're reading

8 fancy royal doorways revealed: Prince Charles, Zara Tindall and more

1/8
Next

7 eBay hacks for shopping luxe homeware pieces
Aisha Nozari
8 fancy royal doorways revealed: Prince Charles, Zara Tindall and more
Photo: © Instagram
1/8

Royal homes are impressive on every level – from the sheer scale of them through to the incredibly fancy décor, and their entranceways do not disappoint either. Discover Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall's colourful front door, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's mammoth doorway, Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex's country entrance and more…

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's front doors

During the pandemic, Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were joined by their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to clap for the NHS during BBC's Big Night In, and the clip showed a first look at the incredible entrance to their country retreat, Anmer Hall. The property has an old wooden doorway with red brick surround and wall lights on either side. A pair of topiary plants also sit to the side of the door. Gorgeous! 

MORE: Prince William and Kate Middleton's love story – from university sweethearts to proud parents

8 fancy royal doorways revealed: Prince Charles, Zara Tindall and more
Photo: © Getty Images
2/8

During the Obamas' trip to the UK in 2016 they paid a visit to the home of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Kensington Palace. The exterior of the famous residence is simply stunning. 

8 fancy royal doorways revealed: Prince Charles, Zara Tindall and more
Photo: © Instagram
3/8

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall's front door

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall also stood outside their Scottish home, Birkhall, in April to show their support to key workers. The couple has a sage green wooden door with two glass panels, and wooden panelling with bench seats on either side.

8 fancy royal doorways revealed: Prince Charles, Zara Tindall and more
Photo: © Instagram
4/8

Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex's front door

The doorstep of Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex's Bagshot Park residence looks like a beautiful country getaway. We love the red brick!

8 fancy royal doorways revealed: Prince Charles, Zara Tindall and more
Photo: © Instagram
5/8

Mike and Zara Tindall's front door

Mike and Zara Tindall revealed their pretty front door recently when they clapped for the amazing NHS staff, and their doorway is so stylish! 

8 fancy royal doorways revealed: Prince Charles, Zara Tindall and more
Photo: © Twitter
6/8

The Queen's front door 

Back in 2019, the Duke of Edinburgh received General Sir Nicholas Carter, who was relinquishing his appointment as Colonel Commandant of The Rifles regiment, and General Patrick Sanders who succeeding him, at his Sandringham Estate home. A photo taken of the meeting reveals the quaint, white doorway, surrounded by gravelled walls and lush green foliage.

8 fancy royal doorways revealed: Prince Charles, Zara Tindall and more
Photo: © Getty Images
7/8

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima's front door

The doorstep of King Willem-Alexander, Queen Maxima, Princess Amalia and Princess Alexia of The Netherlands's residence Palace Huis ten Bosch is as grand as they come! Featuring steps, large lanterns and a mesmerising glass doorway with stone walls, it's like something out of a fairytale.

8 fancy royal doorways revealed: Prince Charles, Zara Tindall and more
Photo: © Getty Images
8/8

Prince Sverre Magnus of Norway and Princess Mette Marit of Norway's front door

The Norwegian royal family photographed outside their home at Skaugum Farm in 2018. How regal!

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...

You're on HELLO!'s global site. Click to return to HELLO! India Go back