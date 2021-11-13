Princess Diana's regal upbringing in stately home with 550-acre estate – photos

Princess Diana was raised at Althorp House in Northamptonshire, and this vast country house was in fact the location that she first met the Prince of Wales, when Charles was introduced by Diana's sister Sarah Spencer.
The property, which was previously owned by Princess Diana's father Earl John Spencer, is now owned by her brother Charles, the 9th Earl Spencer, and he often shares glimpses inside its lavish walls on social media. It has 90 rooms and 550 acres and is also home to some of the finest European furniture and art you'll ever see. Take a look around…
