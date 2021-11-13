Subscribe to HELLO! Magazine

HELLO!, Royal and celebrity news

Subscribe in Print or Digital & Save

Subscribe in Print or Digital & Save

Next NCIS cast's unique homes: Pauley Perrette, Sean Murray, Wilmer Valderrama and more

You're reading Princess Diana's regal upbringing in stately home with 550-acre estate – photos

You're on HELLO!'s global site. Click to return to HELLO! India