Inside Dancing on Ice star Brendan Cole's beautiful Mallorca holiday home

The dancer spent the lockdown at his second home

While Dancing on Ice 2022 contestant Brendan Cole lives in a beautiful country home in Aylesbury, he is also lucky enough to have a holiday home on the island of Mallorca.

The former Strictly pro and his wife Zoe spent over three months at their villa with their children Aurelia and Dante during the first coronavirus lockdown, and it certainly looked like an idyllic spot to isolate.

Zoe has previously said that as soon as she and Brendan saw the property they knew it was "special". She wrote on Instagram: "It had great energy and such a lovely feeling. Now it's our job to love it and nurture it and make it our own." Take a look through the gallery to see more of the beautiful villa…

The home has a large garden and terrace with a swimming pool lined by sun loungers. The perfect spot to sit and watch the sun go down!

Zoe also previously shared a look at the garden when she harvested olives from a tree on their lawn, which is surrounded by more plants and trees.

Brendan and his family can enjoy al fresco meals on this terrace, where they have set up a long dining table with woven place mats and a beautiful vase of flowers at the centre.

Inside, the walls are painted white with tiled flooring, but the couple add splashes of colour with fresh flowers and foliage from their garden.

The dining room is also painted completely white, and is filled with natural light via two windows and glass doors leading outdoors. A long wooden dining table sits at the centre of the room, and has seating for up to eight guests at dinner parties.

The couple's bedroom follows the same light colour scheme, with blue patterned pillows and a rattan bedside table adding to the relaxed Mediterranean aesthetic.

Another room has white tiled flooring covered with a large blue and white woven rug, and Zoe wrote that she loves the new armoire, adding that the room is "so relaxing in blue and white".

