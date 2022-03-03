Inside Dancing on Ice star Brendan Cole's beautiful Mallorca holiday home

While Dancing on Ice 2022 contestant Brendan Cole lives in a beautiful country home in Aylesbury, he is also lucky enough to have a holiday home on the island of Mallorca.
The former Strictly pro and his wife Zoe spent over three months at their villa with their children Aurelia and Dante during the first coronavirus lockdown, and it certainly looked like an idyllic spot to isolate.
Zoe has previously said that as soon as she and Brendan saw the property they knew it was "special". She wrote on Instagram: "It had great energy and such a lovely feeling. Now it's our job to love it and nurture it and make it our own." Take a look through the gallery to see more of the beautiful villa…
