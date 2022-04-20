Carol McGiffin's picture-perfect home in France with husband Mark Cassidy

Loose Women star Carol McGiffin has a residence in the South of France with her husband Mark Cassidy – and it's seriously idyllic.
GALLERY: Loose Women stars' stylish homes: Ruth Langsford, Linda Robson, Andrea McLean, more
Her house has been shown off via her Instagram feed and various virtual appearances. Take a look around…
Carol McGiffin's garden
On a gloriously sunny day, Carol stood in a picture-perfect garden, which could be the outside space at her own home. The lawned garden features many plant pots filled with gorgeous flowers and there are hedges around the perimeter. In the distance, the mountainous landscape can be observed.