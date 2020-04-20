7 Simple ways to celebrate World Earth Day this year

April 22nd 2020 marks 50 years of World Earth Day, and you can play your part as an individual to celebrate our planet. From making simple lifestyle switches to getting out into the garden, here's seven easy ways you can show your appreciation for nature, the environment and our world.

1. Join in on the big turn off

Show your true dedication to the environment by taking part in a big turn off for the day. This means not using your TV, mobile phone, chargers and food appliances where possible. Also, remember to turn those light switches off when you leave a room!

2. Use eco-friendly cleaning products

A simple way to reduce your interaction with chemicals in your home - which can be detrimental to both the planet and your health - is to commit to using natural cleaning products.

3. Do some planting

Get out into the garden and start planting your own little vegetable patch! As well as saving money on shopping at the supermarket, you’ll be helping to eliminate the carbon emissions that are involved in getting shop-bought produce to your home.

4. Practice yoga outdoors

If you have a garden, why not practise a relaxing yoga session outside in the sunshine? The fresh air and natural setting are perfect for exercising and it’s also a nice way to take time out and appreciate mother nature.

5. Donate to an environmental or animal welfare charity

Give back to planet earth with a monetary donation that charities can use to fund initiatives that help our planet and wildlife.

6. Shop sustainably – and only when you need to

Reducing your spending habits when it comes to fashion and beauty can make a big difference. If you want to buy something, like a new dress, then why not look at second-hand items? eBay’s new Vintage Fashion Hub is a great place to look and buy pre-loved vintage clothes. According to research, 68 double decker buses has been saved from landfill by purchases of women’s fashion used items on eBay UK so far in 2020!

7. Invest in a reusable coffee cup

Ditch single use paper cups and instead invest in a lifelong, reusable coffee cup. You can take these into most coffee shops and you’ll even get a discount if you use your own cup.

