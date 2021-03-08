Your weekly horoscope revealed for 8 to 14 March

Astrologer to the stars Debbie Frank has shared her weekly horoscopes with HELLO! Online readers. Find out what the stars have in store for you below...

This might be the time to let things go rather than fight as a line-up of planets in the forgiving sign of Pisces means coming from the heart is the ultimate grace. Besides which, a New Moon is bringing in a new cycle of energy that will make itself felt at Spring Equinox on the 20th when the Sun enters Aries.

Frequently you find people lose their sense of direction and your role is to provide the anchoring and common sense necessary to keep them on track. There could be elements of dissatisfaction and a sense of being in limbo but you’re the one who can provide the safety net.

Although a New Moon heralds a planting of new hope for the future, at present it could feel as if nothing is solid. You're playing with options, possibilities and dreams. Perhaps also realising some of the balls you juggle can now be dropped creating more space for what works.

More than most people you recognise how important it is to never lose sight of the subtle cues and currents rather than what's upfront and visible. Therefore you're going to have a distinct advantage in reading what's going on during this week. Not only will you understand what is opening up in potential, but also there is a right timing which can't be forced.

This is a very delicate time and therefore treading carefully is advisable. It could be that you're getting disillusioned with things that seem just out of reach, unavailable, unobtainable in some way. Yet this shouldn't be a time of defeat, but a pause whilst you gather strength for a remarkable fast forward.

It’s vital that you are highly alert and aware at this time, whilst deceptive Neptune is at maximum impact. Even a Virgo can have an idealistic streak that skews reality and promises more than will be delivered. Whilst the Pisces New Moon is a sign of renewed hope, it might be wise to examine everything carefully before making a move.

In your perfect world everything would be in total harmony with an aesthetic filter to ensure its appeal. It would be worth double checking what lies behind appearances this week as Neptune can cast a veil of illusion that feeds into your fantasies. There's a fine line between enchantment and disenchantment!

You're likely to experience the magic in life this week in a way that captivates you – but leaving you wondering if it's for real. Wait a while for more to unfold before drawing any conclusions. Sometimes little pockets of bliss are not too good to be true!

You're not experiencing a clear-cut world right now. Perhaps a wonderful emotional connection is causing you to fly high, or a disappointment is clouding your vision. Either way, you need to take some time to allow things to clarify. A little reflection for a few days would be helpful.

Accepting things as they are is sometimes difficult, especially if you don’t have all the answers you're looking for. You might find yourself to be in a creative chaos stage where things appear messy and uncertain, yet you are on your way to making sense of it all. It will be a glorious Spring!

As Neptune in Pisces can feel like a tide that’s out of control, you can't be King Canute at this time, but have to take appropriate steps to ensure you're in the right place. You wouldn't want something that you counted on as solid to do a disappearing act!

You could find yourself looking at something of a mirage this week in which case you could ask yourself how you feel about this illusion? You have super-powers of emotional intelligence in situations that are mysterious and messy. This means that you can look on all that happens this week from a place of deep understanding.

