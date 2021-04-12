Your weekly horoscope revealed for 12 to 18 April

Astrologer to the stars Debbie Frank has shared her weekly horoscopes with HELLO! Online readers. Find out what the stars have in store for you below...

Monday's Aries New Moon introduces the new, but you can't keep it coming unless you get rid of the old. Therefore, some choices need to be made between your past and your future, the way things have been and the way you want them to be. Prepare to be put on the spot by an individual or situation which is quite literally a big ask.

You can feel new energy beginning to make itself felt. Yet you are conscious that something is holding you back from rushing in quickly. This has a lot to do with trust. Maybe you've seen a whole lot of promises that haven't been delivered and you don't want to be caught out twice. However, you're more than able to create a strategy which is embedded with cautious optimism.

It's perfectly possible that this week contains some bombshell news or revelations that create a certain amount of upheaval. Even if you're not directly in the firing line, you could feel unsettled as you get your head around changing situations. It's best to keep an open mind about what transpires. What looks to be initially unwelcome, could end up bringing about a breakthrough.

It's not every day that so much Pluto activity winkles you out of your comfort zone. Yet the time has come to look more closely at issues with significant others and the direction of your life or lives together. Perhaps you both want different things, or someone has been blocking you. Now you need to speak up and from the heart.

Whatever is being aired this week, you can be sure it has its roots in something deeply personal. People may be at their most intransigent or you simply find that you have entirely differing agendas. Where you go from here depends entirely on what kind of vision you have for a workable solution. The trick is to neutralise rather than escalate those feelings.

No amount of papering over the cracks can fix something that is completely broken or rotten. So you will need to roll your sleeves up this week and get to the source of the problem rather than glossing it over. Perhaps you're reaching a point of no return, or a time when the truth will out. A make or break quality cannot be ignored.

Although Monday's New Moon in Aries signifies a fresh start you're not exactly comfortable having to find different ways to relate with people or to deal with awkward situations. This may not be the smoothest of weeks, yet it is a time of discovery that will enable you to move past any fears and doubts you have about your own talents and abilities.

You're looking at a new beginning, but it requires you to undo something you've always done, re-work it and develop an entirely new way of operating. A typical Scorpio enjoys a chance to re-jig and de-clutter, but you may feel that circumstances beyond your control are demanding too much of you. However, there's really no going back. Once you get into it, you'll wonder what took you so long.

You find it hard to understand other people's resistance to change. Especially now, when there are so many good reasons to move with the times and be enthusiastic about it. However, you're coming up against others who seek to either control the outcome or keep things the same. Tell them life stands still for no one.

There's no denying that what's bubbling up inside you has been long overdue. You've held things in for the sake of maintain the status quo but you simply can't hold it in any longer. Not that you're overly dramatic. Just that you know something doesn't fit with your reality and you need to make that clear.

Wherever you put your time and attention is of paramount importance in the coming days. Especially as some people seem to be determined to air their grievances or are simply in a bad mood that has nothing to do with you! Keep things short and simple and above all maintain your capacity to detach from negative energy.

It might occur to you this week that certain people know the price of everything, but the value of nothing. Therefore be prepared to speak up for what you know to be true. In terms of what something is truly worth, it is very rarely only about the money. You have every right to make clear any emotional investment.

