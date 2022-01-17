Your horoscope for the week ahead: 17 to 23 January

Astrologer to the stars Debbie Frank has shared her weekly horoscopes with HELLO! Online readers. Find out what the stars have in store for you below...

Monday night's potent Full Moon brings up feelings you didn't know you had. Integrating them with your role in the outside world is your challenge as you need to balance your emotional reactions with reason. Fortunately the Sun's move into detached Aquarius on Thursday brings calm.

On Tuesday the North Node point of destiny settles into your sign for a period of 18 months. This coupled with a series of eclipses in Taurus and Scorpio do all the reverse engineering necessary to put you back on track in terms of your soul path and connections. You're moving into a time that feels right and meant to be.

Prepare for a shift in awareness as the North Node enters your most perceptively psychic and intuitive zone for a long stay until mid 2023. It means you're steering by starlight rather than your usual logical mind and this gives you access to a greater range of possibilities and many more layers of information.

The luminous Full Moon in Cancer peaks late on Monday night and flavours the week with the kind of sensitive aura that pulls at your heartstrings. Talk about creating memories! This time is not to be forgotten although something about it feels bitter-sweet. Meanwhile you're entering a new era in terms of teams, friends, contacts and associates.

The universe has been nudging you to make a move for quite some time but things are nearing a crunch with your gut feelings leading the way. Your role in life is moving into a new phase and there's some kind of familiar theme that was present around 18/19 years ago. It might be February/March before you act but you know what's coming.

Where you want to be in your life and the directions you're taking are being informed by a set of new celestial signposts that you find popping up just when you need them over the next 18 months. Think back to 2003/4 and you'll get a sense of how your road forked then and this is a repeat cycle.

You're encountering pay-back time, whether this is in terms of karma or money. Your arrangements are being re-calibrated care of a brand new cycle that begins on Tuesday re-jigging your financial and personal set-up over the next 18 months. A lighter time is also starred from Thursday so don't forget how important it is to smile.

Planning for your future doesn't even begin to cover the amazing roll-out which is happening for you at this time. The nodal axis moves into Taurus and Scorpio from Tuesday focusing you on partnerships – indeed any situation where you're part of a double act. From now until mid 2023 you'll be able to relate on a new level.

Your working or everyday life is in a transitional period that completes a theme you began way back in 2003/4. You may be ready for a new life-style now and begin putting it together for a better mind, body spirit balance. For now you're gathering information from all the right sources.

The Cancer Full Moon throws a spotlight on what's going on between you and a significant other. It's not exactly make or break, but there needs to be a re-distribution in the balance of power. One thing that you're waking up to is the value of more joy in your life. Reclaiming your happiness is part of your new strategy.

In the run up to the arrival of the Sun in Aquarius on Thursday you're shedding those attitudes that have held you back. Look at Mercury's retrograde in your sign as a form of reverse engineering where you'll emerge deconstructed and re-constructed. It's going to be exciting.

The combination of Jupiter in Pisces and a Full Moon in your 5th house is not just light entertainment but a switch towards those people and things that create positive experiences and a turning away from anything that brings you down. Your thoughts can create a massive uplift in your reality.

