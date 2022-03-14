Your weekly horoscope revealed for 14 to 20 March

Astrologer to the stars Debbie Frank has shared her weekly horoscopes with HELLO! Online readers. Find out what the stars have in store for you below...

The upcoming Full Moon on Friday puts you in 'on' mode - super busy, clearing the decks and sorting yourself out. This is your personal MOT – a vital series of checks prior to the Spring Equinox which kicks off the season of the ram next Sunday. You're ready to take on the world.

Nothing is off limits when the rebel planet Uranus drops non-conformist thoughts into your sign. Besides the Full Moon favours living life to the full and essentially as a 'creative'. So you're ready to take someone up on their offer and surprise yourself with your spontaneity. Soon enough you can catch up on some sleep.

Hyper-active Full Moon fever catches you unawares as the pace of life suddenly ramps up towards the end of the week. It sends you soaring into the stratosphere and trying to do everything at once. Dropping some of the balls you're juggling might not be a bad thing. Free up some space for what really matters.

Speaking from the heart is something that comes naturally to you and your words of wisdom will reach deep inside other people this week. It's not that you have all the answers, but you understand them on a level that enables problems to recede. Don't under-estimate your healing powers.

The one and only Virgo Full Moon in your sign this year reaches a crescendo on Friday sending you into orbit with a carefully choreographed master-stroke that speaks substance and simplicity. Pare down the extras to reveal the core essence and everyone will wonder how you got there.

Although there's plenty to attract your attention this week, you'd prefer to disengage and enter your inner sanctuary. You have your own thoughts to unpack and muse on and you'll return ready for Spring Equinox when the Sun enters Aries and activates relationships for you in a big way.

There's a real pull into your tribe, team, network and connections this week as you realise you can be stronger together than separately. Creatively you enjoy the vibe of inspiration and can up-level what's possible between you. This excitement means you're ready to pull the plug on other not-so hip and happening arrangements.

Full Moon gives you confirmation of where you're heading. Of course your own instincts are good, but receiving these positives is an affirmation of the right direction. No time-wasting elements can continue under these stars…. You're all-in on the big time and Spring Equinox is your signal to move forward.

This is not any old Full Moon, but one which plugs into Pluto in your sign which means it's time to defy gravity on your mountain climb and access your super-powers. Internally you've been transforming so that this outer leap is now just a measure of who you are and how far you've come. Don't hesitate for a second.

Venus in your sign is plying her charms which gives you the entre through doors that were previously slammed shut. However, as a contrary Aquarian you're not sure you want to be part of something just because you can! Doing it your way has always been your theme and meme. Don't stop now.

The Virgo Full Moon highlights exactly where you are in a relationship which has been on an unsure footing. You receive the signals that leave you in no doubt as to whether this person is a plus or a minus. It all makes sense and as the Sun moves to light up your next steps it's all about action rather than deliberation.

