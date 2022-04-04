Your weekly horoscope revealed for 4 to 8 April

Debbie Frank
Astrologer to the stars, Debbie Frank, reveals your weekly horoscope for 4 to 8 April 2022. Discover what’s in store for your zodiac sign this week
Astrologer to the stars Debbie Frank has shared her weekly horoscopes with HELLO! Online readers. Find out what the stars have in store for you below...
Your usual modus operandi is quick as a flash yet Mars and Saturn necessitate onerous attention to detail. Yet you're so delighted with the results it's worth the effort involved. Meanwhile Venus slides into the most soulful corner of your solar chart, chilling out is the new high.
You're perfectly willing to dig in your hooves should the situation require. So someone will need to respect your boundaries early in the week. April is offering up plenty of opportunities to dream your dream for the future. But right now, it's a case of needs must.
Hail the arrival of the gorgeous Venus to the join Jupiter and Neptune in the prime position of your solar chart. This trio of planets will be pulsing pure magic into your goals and profile, filling you with the 'anything is possible' mantra. However, Tuesday – not so much. Hello Mars and Saturn and roll your sleeves up.
If you look into the small print, terms and conditions of an arrangement you know someone is trying to strike a hard bargain. Try not to get stuck at the non-negotiable line, but find ways to soften the harder edges by looking at the bigger picture. Your blessings are visible too so remember to count them.
The buck stops here – with Mars and Saturn up close and personal in the relationship angle of your chart and someone who's playing a significant role in your life is playing hardball or shut down. Yet they have reckoned without the sunshine of Leo which has the capacity to melt ice and open hearts.
It's really not an issue for you to pull out all the stops in order to get something fixed or focus on efficiency. After all it's what you do all the time. Yet you're noticing something very promising is constellating around you, lifting you into something of a dream state. Most unusual!
Between now and the Libra Full Moon on April 16th you'll find yourself pondering priorities that bring your own needs and wishes to the fore rather than automatically placing others first. This doesn't mean you're turning into a monster! More that you’re getting closer to that Libra nirvana of balance.
If you feel you're carrying some kind of heavy baggage now is the time to lighten the load. As Venus is moving into the heart chakra zone of your solar chart joining the dream team of Jupiter and Neptune remember the universe is listening to what's going on deep inside. Soften the whole story.
Perhaps someone's stubborn attitude is less than ideal, but don't let it rain on your parade. As your generous ruling planet Jupiter is approaching Neptune, planet of inspiration and divine intervention, it's more important than ever to remain optimistic. On no account drop your frequency down to match them.
Essentially you are a realist by nature, so a meeting between Mars and the practical Saturn simply reminds you that there's a job to be done. Perhaps though, someone is trying to take advantage of your responsible nature by offloading theirs onto your shoulders. Politely remind them you have your own life to lead.
Mars and Saturn are forming a union in your sign early this week that is likely to bring you a reality check. This is all part and parcel of the current cycle you're in which means you need to take the sensible view. Let go of being the lead inspiration and you’ll find that things magically arrange themselves anyway.
Some old karma is being stirred up out of its slumber in your unconscious. However this is a good time to release it, especially if it's been holding you back. As Venus arrives on Tuesday to spread the love through April and Jupiter and Neptune increase your bandwidth you really should count your lucky stars.
