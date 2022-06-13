Your weekly horoscope revealed for 13 to 19 June

Astrologer to the stars Debbie Frank has shared her weekly horoscopes with HELLO! Online readers. Find out what the stars have in store for you below...

Whatever you think about someone's inconsistent behaviour, try to maintain your own line. Pretty soon it will become self-evident that other people's hare-brained schemes have no merit and you'll occupy the position of being right all along.

It's difficult not to know exactly where you stand, but what can you do when you're receiving mixed messages? As Venus in your own sign squares off to down-to-earth Saturn on Saturday you'll need to make a judgment call as to whether this thing will fly.

Mercury flies back into your sign having had a (not so funny) turn. This time around you can see things clearly. Just one caveat – the Full Moon synchs with planet Neptune so other people may still have their head in the clouds and you need to bring them down from the astral plane by pointing out the facts.

Full Moon is always a sensitive time for you and especially when Neptune is involved, creating a deluge of responses and feelings. Keep your feet on the ground and stand back from any potential overwhelm. This is a time for creating boundaries and making reality checks.

The Full Moon in the sign of the exuberant archer suggests having fun should be made a priority rather than taking a back seat. No other sign can make a special occasion out of nothing in the way you do and the moment has come to sprinkle some magic. You'll come back to the mundane world refreshed.

The time has come to weed out those who take a lot and offer little in return. Being the fixer gratifies your own need to be needed but ultimately drains your valuable time and energy. Your superpower is discernment – so direct it towards freeing yourself from the role of default giver.

In your quest for balance you most often shy away from things that seem over-the-top, yet the Full Moon in plus size Sagittarius asks you to think big and broaden your horizons. Allow your mind to dream the dream and become inspired to go where you've never ventured. You can always make a nip and tuck later.

If money is an energy then you need to tap into the infinite source. All very well but of course it's necessary to live within your means. Is there a way you can be mindful of both? After all you are a master of resourcefulness and now is the time to turn a promise into a reality.

A Full Moon in your own sign is always an important time so this is the week to live large and leave others in no doubt that you possess the sparkle and enthusiasm that lights up the room. Of course, you're bound to leave a few people in the shade. But isn't that their problem rather than yours?

You may feel that others are losing the plot this week or are losing sight of what really matters. Soon enough they will need to return to reality whilst all the while you have been busy making headway in creating something of real substance. All that hard work you've put in is starting to pay off.

You are a people person and have a wide net in terms of who's allowed access into your team or tribe. Sometimes this means it's hard to meet everyone's needs yet Saturn in your sign is ensuring you stick to the bottom line. Saying no occasionally won't hurt and will turn out to be for the best.

It's important to recognise that your own sense of fulfilment is often derived from very different ingredient than the mainstream culture. Sometimes you just have to absent yourself from what's going on, even if you remain physically present. Stay connected to what inspires you this week.

