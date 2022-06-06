Your horoscope for the week ahead

Astrologer to the stars Debbie Frank has shared her weekly horoscopes with HELLO! Online readers. Find out what the stars have in store for you below...

Although the week begins under rather a go-slow, you're hurtling towards the extra-curricular meeting between Venus and Uranus where something out of the ordinary is bound to take place. Is this the moment to let loose your vision of what you believe to be possible?

Although you have the gorgeous Venus in your sign don't forget it was Aphrodite herself who set off the Trojan War. It's all about choices and as she sidles up to radical Uranus at the end of this week sparks will fly. You're crystal clear about what matters in a relationship and are not afraid of saying so.

Despite recent frustrations you're likely to have a hugely significant lightbulb moment at the end of this week. The kind of breakthrough you've been wanting and you're prepared to go all out to change things up. Just make sure someone's ready to take this on board or they might run a mile.

Of course you love your comfort zone but isn't it time you recognised that the past is a distant country and you're actually better off embracing change? Those around you have been waiting for your expressive side to come to the fore. When it comes you'll wonder why it took you so long.

You've been wrestling with a stuck stage so it's a jolt when things suddenly turn on a dime later this week. Suddenly you're thrust into a fast-moving situation with new possibilities that alter your place and position. It's exciting to experience but of course it will entail a certain amount of disruption.

Once again you're in that change of pace between sticking things out and suddenly adapting to an alteration in the status quo. Uncomfortable as it is, this little jolt could liberate you from all that has been holding you back. It's called an awakening and your key to handling it is to reframe your reality to a wide angle lens.

If you'd been hoping for a peaceful week, prepare yourself for a flurry of startling exchanges as someone vents themselves or declares their interest in you or what you have to offer. It means you'll have to assess things pretty quickly and whether you want to get involved or not.

Recent exchanges with a particular person may have left you stuck for words or unable to get through to them. However all this is set to change at the end of the week leading to an about-turn in a relationship that takes you to a completely different place. They are going to make a startling impact on you.

This is a time to re-consider exactly what you're doing with your life and even the way you spend the hours in each day. A re-working of your existing arrangements could liberate you to do more of what you want. No point sitting on that rug when you could pull it and discover how different things could be.

Having examined something from every angle in recent weeks you're now ready to say your piece and it will come across as well-thought-out and wise. Life is all about timing, as you know and the knock-on-effect will lift the mood. This is a moment when endings and beginnings click into place.

Perhaps having sensible Saturn in your sign has felt like walking with lead boots on, but the spontaneous combustion triggered by the meeting of Venus and Uranus will set you free. It's a radical change and an opportunity to throw over something that has held you back for far too long.

Reaching an aha moment defines where you want to take a relationship or indeed how to handle a certain person. Perhaps you've been floating for far too long and the other person has the impression that you'll go along with whatever they want. In that case they have another think coming!

