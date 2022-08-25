Novak Djokovic breaks silence on upcoming US Open absence Fans had been wondering for months

After much speculation on whether Novak Djokovich would be participating in the US Open given his stance on the COVID-19 vaccine, the tennis player has finally confirmed he will not be playing.

MORE: Novak Djokovic to team up with Andy Murray, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer after latest disappointment

While the US has lifted many of its pandemic restrictions, it still requires travelers from foreign countries to have been vaccinated, which Novak is not.

The star broke his silence on his upcoming absence with a statement on Twitter, hours before the draw for the tournament, which begins next Monday, 29 August.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince George reacts to meeting Novak

MORE: Novak Djokovic will not play in US Open due to vaccination status

In his statement, he said: "Sadly, I will not be able to travel to NY this time for [the] US Open."

He then added: "Thank you #NoleFam for your messages of love and support. Good luck to my fellow players!"

The 35-year-old Serbia native maintained that he would not opt out of other future tournaments that permitted his attendance, stating: "I'll keep in good shape and positive spirit and wait for an opportunity to compete again. See you soon tennis world!"

Sadly, I will not be able to travel to NY this time for US Open. Thank you #NoleFam for your messages of love and support. ❤️ Good luck to my fellow players! I’ll keep in good shape and positive spirit and wait for an opportunity to compete again. 💪🏼 See you soon tennis world! 👋🏼 — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) August 25, 2022

Novak's statement was widely considered inevitable

Discussions surrounding Novak's controversial vaccine stance kicked off in January 2022, when he received an exemption to enter Australia – notorious for its strict COVID-19 rules – to play for the Australian Open but he was later deported. He sent a case to the courts pleading for a stay to play the championship but was denied. He only played one match.

MORE: Novak Djokovic's extremely disciplined diet: See the Wimbledon star's day on a plate

MORE: Novak Djokovic messes around with son Stefan at Wimbledon: See the sweet photos

Since, he was also able to play in the French Open as well as Wimbledon in London.

Novak only played one match in the Australian Open before being deported

The US Open, which is held in New York's Arthur Ashe stadium, will run from 29 August to 11 September. It will be quite the eventful year for the classic tennis tournament, as not only will it of course feature some of tennis' biggest stars, but it will also set the stage for Serena Williams' final tennis competition.

She announced she would be retiring earlier this year with an as-told-to story in Vogue, citing that she is ready to expand her family.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.