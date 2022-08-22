Weekly horoscope: 22 to 28 August 2022

Always first off the starting blocks you're getting that 'back to school' feeling together with the need to prepare and plan. The New Moon in efficient Virgo next weekend plugs into go-getting Mars so as far as you’re concerned there's no time to lose when it comes to ensuring supreme functionality.

Is there any time to squeeze in something that lifts your heart during the last blast of Summer? In amongst all the obligations and circumstances beyond your control there is a space designed for joy and happiness. Don’t let it passyou by.

Don't forget that with the warrior god Mars in your own sign you have something of the upper hand when it comes to being a winner these days. However, that conquering energy is being set off on the home front this weekend. Should you cool it a bit?

New ideas could take you into a very different future and this is an excellent time to get some feedback on what you have in mind. No need to rush into anything as Mars is working behind-the-scenes and there's still of lot to work through – but allow yourself to think of something thrilling.

The energy is shifting to accent your own material and emotional security and you're looking at what might be impinging on that, whilst strategizing new ways to deal with it. Venus in Leo is your elevating factor and a lot can be altered by tuning into the love vibration.

The upcoming Virgo New Moon is your cue to think again about the best way to make things work. Clearly you're aware of a challenging issue and the moment has come to light your fire and come up with a solution that resolves all that is outstanding with your customary flair.

Now the celestial landscape is focusing on your next door neighbour sign of Virgo you have some breathing space before the Autumn Equinox to get your ducks in a row. Focus on clearing out anything that can be classed as debris whether it's emotional or physical.

Powerful ideas are pulsing you with new options and all you need to do is collaborate with the right people. Next Saturday's New Moon connects you up to the how, what and when. Isn't it better to be part of a dream team right now rather than fighting dragons alone?

It has taken until the final week of August for you to truly visualise how you're going to reach for your goal. There have been a lot of stumbling blocks along the way, but it's all about getting hold of your directive and intention. It's all becoming clear with Saturday's New Moon.

Virgo season introduces new pathways that tempt you out of all that has kept you in a rut. Not that you're becoming a dare-devil. But you’re ready to see life differently and keep growing and learning. Let this be a developmental stage that takes you somewhere really interesting.

Many times in life you've preferred to do things your way often breaking new ground for others to follow. Now you're being asked to take someone into your confidence and prepare to involve and invest together. Perhaps this commitment will take you by surprise.

On Tuesday the Sun enters the relationship angle of your chart followed by the Virgo New Moon on Saturday. This is a catalyst for new developments on the relationship front that enable you to see if you really want to be part of this two-some or not.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.