Your weekly horoscope revealed for September 5 to 11 2022

Usually you find details less interesting than the overall target and result. However as Venus joins the Sun in the perfectionist sign of Virgo you're finding such matters more appealing. Besides, as a Mercury retrograde cycle approaches next Saturday there's a need to those things that were done in a rush.

Early September offers you a chance to enjoy all that makes your world go round as the emphasis on the sultry earth signs suits you. Full Moon at the end of the week in open-hearted Pisces offers a rare kind of soulful connection that raises the bar. All you have to do is keep a sense of proportion during Mercury retrograde starting on Saturday.

For the most part you are perfectly happy to explore all avenues as something interesting is gained in the process. Besides, you have a sixth sense for what will eventually turn out to be right and automatically side-step the cul-de-sacs. As Mercury changes direction on the 10 th this skill will be sharpened.

It would be a good idea to clear the decks around the time of Saturday's Full Moon so that you can focus on those things that are increasingly significant. As Mercury will also turn retrograde at the same time, new information and insights are bound to arise in the coming weeks. Create some space now and you'll be well prepared to make important moves.

The extent to which you allow others into your personal affairs is dependent on your level of trust. However, as the Sun and Venus are now in the discerning sign of Virgo perhaps it's time to assess exactly who gets the VIP pass and who doesn't. As the Full Moon accents what you share, make sure you have the correct door policy.

You seem to be in a major negotiation process that’s highlighted by the Pisces Full Moon on Saturday. Certainly you’ll see what others need and want out of a situation. However your ruler Mercury is switching direction which makes for disruption rather than an easy flow in the coming weeks. You’ll need to ride the bumps.

In the run up to the Autumn Equinox you need to re-charge your batteries and the upcoming Full Moon flags up what's got out of balance in your life. However, as Mercury is beginning a three week period of reverse motion in Libra don't go for the quick fix. Instead consider that you're in an on-going period of review.

Smile and the world smiles with you could be your mantra for this week. Perhaps you should delete any less desirable images from your mind and see what happens when you exude a radiant positivity. A Full Moon in the most romantic and uplifting zone of your chart augers well for those things that warm your heart.

Although you'd like to make a decision and get on with the rest of your life, there's no doubt that not all the answers are available at the current time and more ponderables will surface over the coming weeks. Do what you can to move things on but make your peace with those matters simmering on the back-burner.

You have a strategy that broadly outlines where you’re going and important news is firming things up. Yet Mercury's shift to retrograde motion from next Saturday makes ticking boxes a slow process. Don't be afraid to go over old ground which is likely to yield valuable insights between now and October.

It's the little things that take up your time and attention when the Sun and Venus move through the exacting sign of Virgo. Not that you’re a stickler for detail, but needs must. Besides you've been caught out once or twice when things haven't added up. Now is the time to ensure everything works.

A Full Moon in your own sign amplifies whatever is going on and also your own feelings. For those happy events the likelihood is that you're literally over the moon, yet if you're experiencing 'issues' then actively employ a sense of proportion in the coming days. Very soon you'll discover new ways of dealing with them.

